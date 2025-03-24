NFL fans react as Trey Hendrickson reportedly threatens to sit out for 2025 season without new contract - "Career Suicide, ask Le'Veon Bell"

Trey Hendrickson is reportedly going through a tumultuous negotiation with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a contract dispute. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he could miss the 2025 season if things do not progress.

The edge rusher, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, is looking to sign a new lucrative deal after his excellent season. He reportedly received permission to seek a trade with another franchise but staying in Cincinnati is also a possibility.

At 30 years old and coming off a strong season, Hendrickson allegedly wants more than the $16 million he can earn in 2025, especially as Myles Garrett recently signed a contract extension of $40 million on average per year (per Spotrac).

Jeremy Fowler spoke about the situation on SportsCenter and claimed that if no contract extension is reached, whether that's with the Bengals or with another team, the defender would be willing to miss the 2025 season instead of playing on his current deal.

"I think it's entirely possible, based on what I'm hearing, for him to sit out the year if he doesn't get a new deal. I think that's his mindset right now," Fowler said on Sunday (via Bleacher Report).

NFL fans reacted to the news by remembering Le'Veon Bell's famous 2018 holdout with the Steelers as the running back missed the season due to a contract dispute. His career was not the same after he left the franchise as his long-term deal with the Jets ended abruptly after just one and a half years.

"Career suicide, ask Le'Veon Bell," a fan wrote.

"He just won the sack title and you want him to take less than 30 it’ll never happen," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Has that ever actually worked out for a player performance wise?" a fan questioned.

"yea a 30 year old is gonna sit out for a year. no he won’t," another wrote.

"Sitting out at the age of 30 is rough. That missed year is huge," one fan wrote referencing his advanced age.

"Ha ha “call” that bluff. May as well retire," a fan opined.

Trey Hendrickson earns less than half of the league's best-paid edge rushers

According to Spotrac, Trey Hendrickson has the 19th-highest average contract among defensive linemen in the league following his one-year extension worth $21 million. However, considering the roster's bonus extension, his 2025 salary is less than half of what Myles Garrett recently signed.

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 while Garrett, who recently signed his new deal, had 14 for the Cleveland Browns. When a new deal is signed, the defender is expected to earn a massive raise.

