The Los Angeles Chargers have had a busy offseason after a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign. The front office hasn't made any blockbuster moves but has subtly improved the roster with the addition of veteran offensive linemen like center Andre James and guard Mekhi Beckton and pass-catching options like tight end Tyler Conklin and Mike Williams.

Running back Najee Harris, linebacker Khalil Mack, and defensive tackle Naquan Jones also joined the team. Most of these stars are expected to play a critical role next season but were still handed only one-year deals, which made the Chargers' latest move a bit surprising.

They signed former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance on a one-year, $6.2 million deal to fight with veteran Taylor Heinicke for the backup quarterback job.

Most fans were perplexed about why LA handed a rather lucrative deal to a player who has done little to justify that price tag:

However, a handful of fans claimed it was a smart pickup by the Chargers:

"This is a good signing. Herbert is injury-prone," one fan added.

"Chargers are one of the most run-heavy teams in the league. They are going to use him as an RB," another fan said.

"Chargers makin' moves, love to see it," one fan wrote.

Trey Lance has struggled to meet expectations

In the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers made the bold decision to give three first-round picks and a third-round pick to trade up to the #3 spot to land Trey Lance, who had started only 17 games in college. They handed him only two starts in his rookie season before naming him as their starting quarterback in his sophomore campaign.

Two games in, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury, paving the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his place as the starter, only to break his foot, allowing Brock Purdy to take over the offense. The last pick in the 2022 NFL made the most of the opportunity and was named the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

The 49ers felt Lance was surplus to requirements and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys, who did not field him for a single snap. He played four games last season and started one but did not fare well.

Four years into his career, the quarterback has started only five games and attempted 143 passes, completing 81 for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Injuries derailed Lance's career and it's hard to envision him becoming a starting quarterback in the near future. However, that could change under the correct circumstances, as it did for Purdy.

