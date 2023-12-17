Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa has his hands full on and off the field. The quarterback is leading his team's charge on the field as they continue their quest for an AFC East title. Off it, he and his wife, Annah Gore, are preparing to welcome their second child.

In an image shared by Dolphins Talk podcast host Big E, Tagovailoa is seen posing in matching pajamas with wife Annah, who is visibly pregnant. It's unclear how far along the pregnancy is.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022. Tagovailoa and Gore are incredibly protective about their personal lives and keep a low profile. Fans on social media congratulated the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child:

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins prepare for gauntlet

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have controlled proceedings in the AFC East standings since the start of the season. However, their surprise loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 14 has opened the door for the Buffalo Bills to potentially steal the division title.

The 9-4 Dolphins will face the New York Jets and their vaunted defense in Week 15. Their final three games are against the AFC leaders Baltimore Ravens, the NFC juggernaut Dallas Cowboys, and the reigning three-time AFC East champions Buffalo Bills.

If the Dolphins lose two of their next three games and the Bills extend their current winning streak to four, the Week 18 clash between the two teams would be for the division title.

Miami is desperate to win the division and host a home playoff game. They last won a division title in 2008, when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Dolphins win the AFC East, it will be only their third division title in the 21st century. They have their work cut out if they want to create history. Tagovailoa and the offense have been firing on all cylinders since the start of the season and the team needs them to continue their form in their final four regular season games.

Tagovailoa, who has an outside chance of winning the NFL MVP award, will have to lead by example and carry the Dolphins to a long-awaited division title win.