“Packers are allergic to staying healthy” - NFL fans react as Tucker Kraft suffers knee injury ahead of Week 3 game vs. Browns

Tucker Kraft has been looking to build on a sophomore breakout in 2024 that saw him lead the Green Bay Packers in receiving touchdowns. However, a recent knee injury threatened to derail his momentum.

The development was revealed on Thursday, during the Packers' practice for the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers TE Tucker Kraft, who had his breakout game against the #Commanders with 124 yards and a TD, suffered a left knee injury in today’s practice, per The Insiders. Kraft will have it fully evaluated, but the belief is it’s not a long-term issue.

And for a while, fans were worried:

D @FreeTheSauce827 @SleeperNFL @RapSheet I swear to god, Packers are allergic to staying healthy.

Jeremy @cj2020jc24 @SleeperNFL @RapSheet One day of talking undefeated season and the curse begins

W69 @dubbya69 @RapSheet I’m in the mood to break something after work… 😭

"Browns beat the Packers," one predicted.

"Sorry guys, it’s my fault I started him on my fantasy team," another rued.

"The bye week couldn't have come at a better time I guess," another sighed.

A source later confirmed that Kraft had suffered only a minor tweak and "checked out OK" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Packers QB Jordan Love predicts "big year" for Tucker Kraft

In his last game, Tucker Kraft was utterly dominant, catching six passes for 124 yards (the most at his position since Richard Rodgers in 2015) and a touchdown as the Packers handled the Washington Commanders 27-18.

That distinction made him Fox's Breakout Star for Week 2, and for his teammate Joedan Love, it only portends bigger things. On Tuesday, he said:

"That’s who Tuck is every day. He’s very consistent right now. I don’t think it’s a secret for him to go out there and ball like he does. … It’s something that we just have to keep building on with him, but Tuck is a guy who’s going to have a big year."

Head coach Matt LaFleur also had praise, particularly for his safety valve's approach to the game:

"I can’t say enough great things about Tuck and just the growth we’ve seen from him from the time he got here. But it’s not only him on the football field. It’s every facet of life I would say. He’s a real leader for us."

However, Kraft's biggest supporter might be running back Josh Jacobs, who signed with the team in free agency in 2024, and returned to his dominant thousand-yard self:

"I been screaming his name since last year, man. He's running hard. I think that he's getting everything that he put in and I'm happy for him."

Kraft himself spoke in that feature, likening the Green Bay wide receiver corps of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and rookie Matthew Golden to a "five-headed dragon":

"Just a bunch of dawgs, man. And I’m happy they’re on my side."

Kickoff for the Packers-Browns game is at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT on Fox.

