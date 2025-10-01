“Chiefs about to sign him cheap”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus gives return timeline for Dolphins WR after successful surgery

Tyreek Hill has received a somewhat uplifting update on the leg injury that he sustained last night.During Monday's game against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver landed awkwardly as he caught a ten-yard target from Tua Tagovailoa and was later said to have dislocated his knee. Head coach Mike McDaniel also revealed on Tuesday that he had torn his ACL and other ligaments.Hill ultimately underwent surgery, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN's main sports anchor Josh Moser that it &quot;went well&quot;:“All of the torn ligaments went back into place, there is no nerve damage, there is no blood flow issues or broken bones and his knee cartilage is fine- the goal is for him to be ready next season.”And there was an outpouring of mixed reactions from fans:NYF @bullbearbattleLINK@TomPelissero The Chiefs about to sign him for cheap in November 2026.Doak @rtoddmeLINK@TheMozKnowz @wsvn @DavidFurones_ @JeffDarlington @CameronWolfe @AdamSchefter @PatMcAfeeShow @RapSheet @DolphinsTalk @B_Shousejr @GhostOfAdamGase Drew is selling us snake oil. 2 year recovery and no example of a player that returned to form at this age.KG ❄️🏆 @ShoutoutKGLINK@TomPelissero Come back tour starts next year&quot;Tyreek dont have to catch short balls from Tua no more,&quot; one sighed.&quot;Nobody wants to see him back next year,&quot; another insisted.&quot;He’s done,&quot; another concluded.Dan Orlovsky reacts to Tyreek Hill's season-ending injuryOne person who witnessed Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury firsthand was Dan Orlovsky. The former quarterback, who called the Dolphins-Jets game alongside Chris Fowler and former safety Louis Riddick, said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's NFL Live:&quot;It was tough to watch. You can immediately feel the gravity of it, the air of the moment, get lifted because everyone saw what looked to be a pretty severe injury. I think the most interesting thing was Tyreek's response to the whole situation. ...He handled himself really well leaving the field.&quot;With &quot;Cheetah&quot; out for the season, Jaylen Waddle is expected to become the Dolphins' new WR1, with sixth-round sophomore Malik Washington set to inherit the WR2 role. The team also signed Cedrick Wilson Jr., who previously played for them in 2022 and 2023, off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.There is also a strong possibility that they could turn to non-wideouts to bolster the receiving game. Tight end Darren Waller caught two touchdowns on Monday in his return to football, while De'von Achane has been leading all running backs in receptions and receiving yards since the start of the previous season.