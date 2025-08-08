  • home icon
  • "He wants to be traded so bad" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill's gesture for Tua Tagovailoa amid relationship issues between Dolphins stars

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 08, 2025 23:34 GMT
Tyreeh Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreeh Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa's teammate since 2022

Tyreek Hill has been an excellent wideout for the Miami Dolphins ever since he arrived via trade in 2022. However, he has also been rather unpredictable lately - from teasing trade demands to criticizing the team's running backs. And on Friday, he seemingly provided another example of it to his detractors.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins social media account posted a photo and video of the eight-time Pro Bowler flashing the peace sign while boarding a jet. Interestingly, he was wearing Tua Tagovailoa's no. 1 jersey:

Alas, this led to outrage and ridicule from fans:

"Why is he still on the team?" one asked.
"Bro is meatriding after Tua called him out at the press conference," one snickered.
"Humiliation ritual since he hates h1m," another wondered.
"Still tryna get on Tua’s good side," one guessed.
"Reek knows who butters his bread," another insisted.

That jet flew to Chicago, but upon arriving there, Hill was ruled out of Friday's practice with an oblique injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel said:

"The medical staff had to kind of jump in and right now we're trying to prevent it from being a lingering thing, but he is trying to sneak his way into every rep. He is at the height of his competitiveness right now. So we'll see how we manage that."

Mike McDaniel discusses Tua Tagovailoa's Tyreek Hill callout

A few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa spoke up on Tyreek Hill's post-game antics after their loss at the New York Jets to end last season:

“Everyone makes mistakes, but some people are in the spotlight, and their deals get pushed out more than others, so you know you just have to cut them some grace… When you say something like that you don’t just come back from that with ‘hey my bad’ you gotta work that relationship up, you gotta build everything up again.”
On Thursday, Mike McDaniel said on Rich Eisen's eponymous show:

“I thought it was a maturation of Tua as a leader of the team and also I think it speaks to how healthy they are because there haven’t been that many opportunities for the public to see them interact but as the time passes you’ll see a more connected relationship.”

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Chicago Bears game is at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT on Sunday.

Edited by Andre Castillo
