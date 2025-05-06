The selection of Dillon Gabriel by the Cleveland Browns was one of the big surprises of the 2025 draft. The Oregon quarterback was not expected to hear his name called until the third day, but Kevin Stefanski's team pulled the trigger late into Day 2 to acquire his services.

On Monday, however, a curious video emerged regarding the young passer. Gabriel communicated with birds, and, according to the birds, they predicted that the Browns would select him with the 94th pick—exactly the scenario that played out in the actual draft.

NFL fans were amazed to see the video of the correct birds' prediction. However, some of them didn't believe that the video was recorded before the selection, casting doubts on its veracity:

"Drug test incoming", joked one fan.

"This is cool. Browns probably told him they were taking him at 94 before the draft. Looks like he’s just having fun about it, trying to manifest it using the birds. Glad it worked out for him!", wrote one fan.

"They looked happier picking this guy than when they picked Sanders" was another tweet.

Gabriel was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) and Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) all heard their names called before.

Browns surprised in the 2025 draft by drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland used two picks on quarterbacks in April. In other opportunities, the double selection of quarterbacks included an early franchise quarterback and another to develop as backup. The Browns, however, made two picks in the middle rounds and sparked confusion.

Gabriel was the first quarterback taken by the team. But two rounds later, they also selected Shedeur Sanders to the roster, taking advantage of the quarterback's fall into the fifth round. He was a possible pick by the Browns in both Day 1 and Day 2.

Both passers are likely to compete for one roster spot, with veteran Joe Flacco set to be their starter in the 2025 season. Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson are also part of the roster.

