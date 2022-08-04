"Deshaun Watson gambled and he lost" - NFL fans react to Browns QB's suspension term being appealed by league

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension was handed down on Monday. The six-game suspension was given by Judge Sue L. Robinson and was met with serious pushback.

Such was the reaction to the quarterback 'only' getting six games, the NFL took the step today to appeal the decision. The league is pushing for a year-long ban for the 26-year-old with some even wanting him to be suspended indefinitely.

As expected, when the news broke that the NFL was going to appeal the suspension handed down by Robinson, there was a lot of feedback on social media from fans.

Dov Kleiman, an independent NFL reporter, commented via his Twitter account and said that Watson gambled and he lost.

"He had a chance to accept a settlement deal from the NFL of 12-games and around a $10 million fine (his salary for 2021) - He declined and now with this appeal, he'll likely serve a lot more than those 6 games."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the league appealing Robinson's decision.

What does the NFL appeal mean for Watson and the Browns?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Essentially, this means that the league is reportedly wanting a longer suspension for the quarterback. The former Texans star will now, according to several sources, be able to play Week 1 if the appeal goes through the courts.

The NFLPA can file a restraining order that keeps the 26-year-old on the field until the potential court case is finished. It might not be until next year as we all know how long court cases can be. So the 26-year-old could be on the field for every game in 2022.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero From our breaking news segment on the NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, and the looming possibility this ends up getting sorted out in federal court. @nflnetwork From our breaking news segment on the NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, and the looming possibility this ends up getting sorted out in federal court. @nflnetwork https://t.co/uvoZAt0clK

Going from six games to potentially not missing any in 2022 is a total flip of the script for the Browns. The franchise's Super Bowl hopes at the time have now gone up.

Cleveland gave the 26-year-old a huge five-year, $230 million contract, all of which was fully guaranteed this offseason. They're hoping this can lead to their first ever Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

It is a big twist in the saga that has seemed to drag on for months and it appears that this will not be ending anytime soon.

