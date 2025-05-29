Defensive end Will Anderson and the Houston Texans reported to OTAs on Wednesday afternoon. The official X account of the Texans shared a video of Anderson entering the team facility, and he appeared very happy about getting back to football.

The video was seen by 1.4 million fans in short order, and many joked about a resemblance between Will Anderson and the NBA's Bronny James, son of NBA champion LeBron James:

"That’s Bronny James in the building? Hahaha."

"Lebron got some explaining to do," another said.

Houston Texans' fans also celebrated how happy Anderson appeared to be as he was getting back into the football routine. One fan in particular applauded his excitement.

"Imagine living every day in Will Anderson's mental state. What a lovely life to live!," said one fan who appreciated Anderson's happiness.

"Future DPOY here, " one fan predicted.

"I thought this was AI (crying emojis)," one person admitted.

Some fans then went on to express their excitement for the 2025 NFL season starting soon. Some fans even made a bold prediction that Anderson may be on his way to a "Defensive Player of the Year" award.

"OTAs starting (smiling emoji) = more close to football season," one excited Houston Texans fan said

"3rd year WAJ and CJ about to be special man. (fire emoji) VP/OPOY and DPOY," said another Texans fan

"Why bro looks like bronny so bad," another fan who saw the resemblance said

Will Anderson revealed his offseason goal ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson has spent the offseason training with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. During OTAs on Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about his offseason training and his goals heading into training camp this summer.

Anderson revealed that he is working on precision and making his style of playing sharper.

"Phase one, Phase two, Coach Rod Wright I think he has been doing an excellent job. We do these things called pro rolls, where we go back and look at all the tapes from last year. He has done a really good job of putting together a really good presentation for each one of us. For me, mine is just reaching for precision."

The former third overall pick in 20232 has had a solid first two seasons in the NFL. Will Anderson played 14 games last season, accumulating 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble return, along with 27 solo tackles.

