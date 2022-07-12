"They are better than Drew Lock" - NFL fans react to workout video featuring Russell Wilson and son Future

Russell Wilson, who was recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks, has brought hope to the Denver Broncos. Since defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos haven't made the playoffs. Peyton Manning retired that year and they've arguably been searching for a quarterback since then.

Russell Wilson is almost assured to be an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the quarterbacks the Broncos employed last season. This has Broncos fans excited.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

Watch out Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends.Watch out @NFL Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL https://t.co/QaylqV4wjD

Wilson shared a lovely workout video where he seems to be coaching his young son Future on how to work the pocket and throw a football. Upon seeing the clip, NFL fans were quick to share their own thoughts. Broncos fans are loving it, while Seahawks fans are a little bit bitter.

Here are the top comments:

Marcus @yofriendmarcus @DangeRussWilson @NFL Dude I love your attitude toward life and the betterment of others in your life. You love to see it, especially when that person is your team's new QB @DangeRussWilson @NFL Dude I love your attitude toward life and the betterment of others in your life. You love to see it, especially when that person is your team's new QB

Polo-G🏇🏾 @Gliss718 @DangeRussWilson @NFL And this is lame? How sway? A present father figure? There’s know telling how many kids lives would’ve turned out differently; if they had a positive role model in their lives.. future “the rapper” need to think Russell. @DangeRussWilson @NFL And this is lame? How sway? A present father figure? There’s know telling how many kids lives would’ve turned out differently; if they had a positive role model in their lives.. future “the rapper” need to think Russell.

C.Hotte. @c_hotte215 @DangeRussWilson @NFL Future when he realizes his kids are good and he can do whatever he wants @DangeRussWilson @NFL Future when he realizes his kids are good and he can do whatever he wants https://t.co/AnpuhdumLK

Fishy_Lines @Fishy_Lines @DangeRussWilson @NFL I kept waiting for Pete Carroll to show up and force these kids to just hand it off. @DangeRussWilson @NFL I kept waiting for Pete Carroll to show up and force these kids to just hand it off.

Super Bowl odds for the Broncos with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Broncos have had a strong roster for a while. Several years in a row, they've boasted a top-tier defense. Many think they have an elite wide receiver corps who will have to step up this year. They also have two very talented running backs. The missing piece was the quarterback, and it appears they have finally got their man. How does that impact their Super Bowl odds?

Right now, the Broncos have roughly the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Most betting sites have them at about +1600, which puts them behind the following teams:

Buffalo Bills +600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Green Bay Packers +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Los Angeles Chargers +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1600

The Broncos are preferred to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. With their new quarterback in tow, people really believe that they have a good shot.

One potential issue is that they did have to give up quite a haul to trade for Russell Wilson, including Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. Another obvious challenge for the Broncos is their division rivals.

The AFC West is slated to be the toughest division in football in 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers have an uber-talented offense and landed Khalil Mack on defense this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders built on last year's tumultuous campaign by adding superstar receiver Davante Adams. The Kansas City Chiefs, well, they're still the Kansas City Chiefs and have won the West for six consecutive seasons.

The Broncos kick off their season against the Seahawks, which will be a fascinating matchup for the neutral. With only two months until kick-off, we don't have to wait long until we see a Russell Wilson-led Denver on the field.

