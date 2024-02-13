"Fraudulent coach": NFL fans refuse to buy Kyle Shanahan's explanation of 49ers' failed Super Bowl OT gameplan

It's been a few days since Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. The 49ers fell to defeat by a score of 25-22, as the Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

After the loss, the 49ers and Shanahan were criticized for how they were unaware of the new OT rule and format in the postseason.

The 49ers and Shanahan chose to receive the ball first, while many thought they should have kicked. Shanahan said that he chose to get the ball first because if both teams matched each other's score, he wanted to have the ball last for a chance to score and win the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We wanted the ball third. If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win.”

Expand Tweet

The 49ers drove down the red zone and converted a field goal on their opening drive in overtime. The Chiefs marched downfield and scored a touchdown, resulting in their 25-22 win.

Following Kyle Shanahan's explanation of why he chose to receive the ball first in overtime, many fans have been criticizing him for being unaware of the overtime rules and for choosing to receive first:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How do the NFL Super Bowl OT rules work?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Before the start of the 2022 season, the NFL approved a new overtime rule in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

The new rule ensured that both teams would get a chance to receive the ball in overtime. The previous format for the postseason was a team would be able to get the ball only if they held their opponent to a field goal on the opening drive in overtime. A touchdown on the opening drive would win the game for the team that scored.

In the new format, both teams get a chance to match each other even if the first team scores a touchdown. If the other team failed to score a touchdown on their first drive, then the game would be over.

The Chiefs-49ers overtime thriller was the first time a situation like this occurred in the Super Bowl. Many teams will be aware of the new format going forward as a result of Super Bowl LVIII.