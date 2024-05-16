The Denver Broncos recently joined the growing trend of NFL teams that have been coming up with creative ways to release their full schedules. With the entire 2024 NFL season games, complete with dates and times, being revealed on Wednesday, May 15, the franchise called upon one of their owners to do the honors of announcing it.

World-famous F1 driver Lewis Hamilton owns a minority stake in the Broncos and he was featured in a live video to release Denver's schedule. He did so in a unique way by eating popular foods that are local to the teams that they will be facing off against. The video was streamed from the team's official X account.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While creativity has apparently been the goal for many teams' plans for their schedule releases, many fans took issue with Hamilton's approach. Many of them voiced their negative opinions of the video.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Expand Tweet

"Honestly, this is horrible. Peyton Manning's have been so funny and creative. This one is awful. Big fail," said another fan.

"Boring a** schedule release. Couldn't be more creative than this? SMH," stated another.

Other fans were more supportive of the idea:

Expand Tweet

"Seeing Lewis Hamilton collaborate with the Denver Broncos is truly an amazing combo," posted another.

"While the food wasn't hitting, this content was everything! More of this please," replied another.

Lewis Hamilton joined the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group prior to the 2022 NFL season to purchase the Denver Broncos, along with principal owner Rob Walton of Walmart. Whether or not the fans approve of the details of how he released their 2024 NFL schedule, most were happy to see him taking on an active role within the franchise.

Broncos' 2024 NFL schedule explored

Sean Payton

According to NFL strength of schedule rankings, which are based on opponent records from the season prior, the Denver Broncos will enter 2024 with the fourth-hardest schedule. They will play nine games on the road and just eight at home, which also increases their potential difficulty.

Their opponents include their three AFC West divisional rivals twice each, the entirety of the NFC South and AFC North divisions, and the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets.

This year's schedule could be even more challenging for Sean Payton's team, especially considering they will be featuring a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix after moving on from Russell Wilson during the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.