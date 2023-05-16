New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is looking to get paid. The 25-year-old is coming off a career season for the Jets and is now looking to get paid accordingly.

Williams totaled 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits as he made his first Pro Bowl. That deserves some serious money, but what Williams is after is mind-boggling.

Per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, Williams is seeking between $25-$30 million per season, and NFL fans have gone in on the defensive tackle. One fan simply put that Williams isn't going to get that kind of money.

"He's not getting that."

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on what Quinnen Williams reportedly wants, and many don't think he will be getting that kind of money.

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖘𝖊 💎 @PacersWRLD @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He better be able to play all of the defensive line at once @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He better be able to play all of the defensive line at once

Trey Drowns @DrownsTC @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He’ll remain a FA with a $30 million per year asking price. No interior DL is worth it. @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He’ll remain a FA with a $30 million per year asking price. No interior DL is worth it.

The FF Freakazoid @FF_freakazoid @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He’s good but he’s not good enough to break records for DT deals. If he got javons deal he’d be more than lucky already @NFL_DovKleiman @McKennAnalysis He’s good but he’s not good enough to break records for DT deals. If he got javons deal he’d be more than lucky already

It appears that most fans are in agreement that Quinnen Williams won't be getting the kind of pay that he is asking for.

He will undoubtedly get a substantial raise with his next contract. However, many feel paying him the amount he has requested isn't worth it, despite him having a career-best year for the Jets in 2022.

Quinnen Williams part of a stellar Jets defense

The New York Jets had one of the best defensive units in the NFL last season. Jeff Ulbrich's unit was ranked fourth in the NFL for points against per game (18.6), and Williams was a big part of that.

His 12 sacks were five more than the next best, which was defensive end Carl Lawson, who grabbed seven sacks. Quinnen Williams was also the joint leader for the Jets in tackles for loss. He led the team in quarterback hits by four and was one of the better players on the Jets' defense.

Is that worth the money he is asking? Possibly, but it is only one good season of production. With the Jets retaining the majority of their defensive pieces, many expect them to once again be a force.

If Williams can put together another season like last year, then the contract he is wanting will be coming his way. For now, it doesn't seem like he will be getting that bumper pay day.

