Adam Schefter wanted to be the first to get the news out that Noah Brown will be playing for the Houston Texans on Saturday. That's not a surprise. As a veteran insider, he has broken many news stories.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston first gave a hint, saying that the player would be active if he could go through the warmups smoothly, Once it became official, Schefter rushed to get the news out on the national news scene.

Instead, he stumbled badly as he posted on X. He got the part about Noah Brown playing right, but everything that followed was confusing. The player is a wide receiver, but the NFL insider mentioned Wilson as a running back. He also said that the return from injury is against the Chargers when the Texans are playing the Broncos.

It was a bizarre post, and fans were not about to let it go.

Screenshot of the update posted by Adam Schefter about Noah Brown on X

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to go after Adam Schefter for his confusing post. Some slammed him for getting nothing wright about the details of the player, while others jokingly insinuated that he might be drunk. One tweeted:

"This mf drunk as well lmaoo."

Here are some of the best responses to the original post:

Who will win between the Texans and the Broncos?

Once Adam Schefter realizes what he has posted, he will probably amend it, but it's not an understatement to say that having the wide receiver available will be a massive boost.

The Texans were not supposed to compete this season at all with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud taking this year to get into his stride as new coach DeMeco Ryans built up the team around him. Instead, they have hit the ground running and are 6-5 going into this game.

They face another 6-5 team in the Denver Broncos. They started the year 1-5 but won five straight games, including against vaunted teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Russell Wilson is not as explosive as he was but is getting more efficient. The defense that shipped 70 points against the Miami Dolphins has also rebounded and is putting pressure and getting turnovers.

That's why having Noah Brown is so important, as C.J. Stroud will need all the tools to win the game. Both teams are on the bubble outside the playoff spots, so a win will boost their postseason hopes.