“Deck chairs meet Titanic”: NFL fans roast Brian Callahan as Titans HC cedes play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 game vs. Texans

Brian Callahan was tasked with helping two young quarterbacks take their first NFL steps. In the case of both Will Levis and Cam Ward, it hasn't worked out. Both quarterbacks found themselves bringing up the rear of the quarterback rankings in the minds of most. While it appears that the ship has sailed for Levis, Ward is still fighting to make a dent in his rookie season.It appears that Callahan will have less of an impact on Ward than Levis, at least in the short term. According to a Sept. 23 report by NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, the head coach is surrendering playcalling duties to his quarterback coach, Bo Hardegree.Many fans called the move a moot point, bracing for more struggles leading to an eventual firing of the head coach.Other fans called the move wise and a positive move in the right direction.&quot;Ok Titans fans, Bo almost made Aidan O'Connell look like Tom Brady. This is an upgrade at the very least,&quot; one posted.&quot;W,&quot; another posted simply.&quot;Thank god,&quot; another exhaled.While some fans believe Brian Callahan's Tennessee Titans are in trouble either way after a 0-3 start, others are willing to see the move as a potential spark or at least the correct strategy. Callahan is 3-17 as the head coach of the Titans.Exploring impact of Brian Callahan play-calling switch to Bo HardegreeBrian Callahan answers questions at press conference - Source: ImagnBo Hardegree's new workload now includes calling plays for the Tennessee Titans. It wasn't the first time he's seen a mid-season elevation, as he was part of the sudden mid-season firing of Josh McDaniels from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He worked as the team's interim offensive coordinator during Antonio Pierce's rise in Pierce's rookie head coaching season.Leading a 3-5 team's offense, Hardegree helped the team finish with an 8-9 record, finishing 23rd in passing offense. While he managed to keep the passing offense afloat, he didn't quite work miracles with quarterback Aidan O'Connell.Perhaps keeping the Titans' offense afloat would be more than enough for fans with the unit ranked dead last in passing offense through three weeks, trailing the 31st passing offense by a full ten passing yards per game on average.Of course, it's not going to get easier for Brian Callahan, Hardegree, or Ward as he gears up to face a stiff Houston Texans defense that has yet to give up 21 points to an opponent this season. Will Ward and Hardegree work together like Mentos and Coca-Cola or mayonnaise and Jelly?