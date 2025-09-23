  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Deck chairs meet Titanic”: NFL fans roast Brian Callahan as Titans HC cedes play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 game vs. Texans

“Deck chairs meet Titanic”: NFL fans roast Brian Callahan as Titans HC cedes play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 game vs. Texans

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:13 GMT
NFL fans roast Brian Callahan as Titans HC cedes play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 game vs. Texans - Source: Getty
NFL fans roast Brian Callahan as Titans HC cedes play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree ahead of Week 4 game vs. Texans - Source: Getty

Brian Callahan was tasked with helping two young quarterbacks take their first NFL steps. In the case of both Will Levis and Cam Ward, it hasn't worked out. Both quarterbacks found themselves bringing up the rear of the quarterback rankings in the minds of most. While it appears that the ship has sailed for Levis, Ward is still fighting to make a dent in his rookie season.

Ad

It appears that Callahan will have less of an impact on Ward than Levis, at least in the short term. According to a Sept. 23 report by NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, the head coach is surrendering playcalling duties to his quarterback coach, Bo Hardegree.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans called the move a moot point, bracing for more struggles leading to an eventual firing of the head coach.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans called the move wise and a positive move in the right direction.

"Ok Titans fans, Bo almost made Aidan O'Connell look like Tom Brady. This is an upgrade at the very least," one posted.
"W," another posted simply.
"Thank god," another exhaled.

While some fans believe Brian Callahan's Tennessee Titans are in trouble either way after a 0-3 start, others are willing to see the move as a potential spark or at least the correct strategy. Callahan is 3-17 as the head coach of the Titans.

Ad

Exploring impact of Brian Callahan play-calling switch to Bo Hardegree

Brian Callahan answers questions at press conference - Source: Imagn
Brian Callahan answers questions at press conference - Source: Imagn

Bo Hardegree's new workload now includes calling plays for the Tennessee Titans. It wasn't the first time he's seen a mid-season elevation, as he was part of the sudden mid-season firing of Josh McDaniels from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He worked as the team's interim offensive coordinator during Antonio Pierce's rise in Pierce's rookie head coaching season.

Ad

Leading a 3-5 team's offense, Hardegree helped the team finish with an 8-9 record, finishing 23rd in passing offense. While he managed to keep the passing offense afloat, he didn't quite work miracles with quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Perhaps keeping the Titans' offense afloat would be more than enough for fans with the unit ranked dead last in passing offense through three weeks, trailing the 31st passing offense by a full ten passing yards per game on average.

Of course, it's not going to get easier for Brian Callahan, Hardegree, or Ward as he gears up to face a stiff Houston Texans defense that has yet to give up 21 points to an opponent this season. Will Ward and Hardegree work together like Mentos and Coca-Cola or mayonnaise and Jelly?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications