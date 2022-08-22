"His weakness about to be mediocre white women" - NFL fans roast Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes after QB is announced as playable character on Fortnite 

Fortnite is set for another exciting collab with the NFL. The Epic Games-owned franchise teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes to make him a playable character in the game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!



See more: Won’t go down for anything but history.It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!See more: fn.gg/PatrickMahomes Won’t go down for anything but history.It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite! See more: fn.gg/PatrickMahomes https://t.co/oe4XbseIZG

His character will have two skin options, along with custom axes that the star previously teased on his Instagram stories.

He is the latest addition to the Icon Series. According to fortnite.fandom.com, the Icon Series "is one of the 11 extra Rarity types in Fortnite: Battle Royale. It focuses on "notable celebrities, artists and influencers." Notable inclusions are "emotes featuring copyrighted songs, and other cosmetics based on streamers and artists."

The game is set to be released on Wednesday, August 24 at 5PM PST/8PM EST. Players, however, can earn the Mahomes outfit early by taking part in the Patrick Mahomes Cup. That begins on Tuesday, August 23.

However, rival fans took this as an opportunity to ridicule the quarterback. They took to Twitter to express their sentiments.

Here are some of the best tweets:

C. @NinersCole @PatrickMahomes @FortniteGame Great now I can see you kill Goku and Thanos and later hit the Griddy @PatrickMahomes @FortniteGame Great now I can see you kill Goku and Thanos and later hit the Griddy

𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓴𝓪𝓻 @iAmMaidenless



(Probably looks like that because of the weird beard) @FortniteGame What's with the constipated look.(Probably looks like that because of the weird beard) @FortniteGame What's with the constipated look.(Probably looks like that because of the weird beard) https://t.co/SltdDPOHuP

KCP NyanSox💙#BLM @NyanSox So cool they made Patrick Mahomes from Fortnite a NFL player! So cool they made Patrick Mahomes from Fortnite a NFL player! https://t.co/Pkm5I3mI8H

Evan Johnson @thevoiceofevan Fortnite @FortniteGame



It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!



See more: Won’t go down for anything but history.It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!See more: fn.gg/PatrickMahomes Won’t go down for anything but history.It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite! See more: fn.gg/PatrickMahomes https://t.co/oe4XbseIZG Because I’ve always wondered who would win in a fight between Goku and Patrick Mahomes twitter.com/fortnitegame/s… Because I’ve always wondered who would win in a fight between Goku and Patrick Mahomes twitter.com/fortnitegame/s…

This isn't the first time that the game has partnered with the league. Back on Thanksgiving 2020, they released a "Gridiron Gang Set" that featured all 32 teams' jersies with customizable numbers and helmets. They previously organized in-game competitions that were modeled around the playoffs and SuperBowl, along with a charity tournament that included NFL players and Twitch streamers.

What to expect from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022?

Patrick Mahomes looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third SuperBowl in four years

The Chiefs have revamped their offense after trading away speedster Tyreek Hill and bringing in former second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster. They still have a lot of firepower in the form of Pro-Bowler Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Although the loss of Hill is a significant one, the team will have to explore new ways to pummel them to the playoffs.

Their defense has also taken a hit after losing star safety Tyrann Mathieu to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The 2019 NFL champions saw their season come to a bitter end in January as they bowed out to the Bengals with an overtime loss. The Kansas City Chiefs will undoubtedly aim to do better in the upcoming season as they try to book their third Super Bowl trip in four years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe