NFL fans roast Carson Wentz as reports emerge of QB working with Jon Gruden - "Wildest fall from grace"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 15, 2023 03:07 GMT
Carson Wentz, left, Jon Gruden, right
Former All-Pro quarterback Carson Wentz currently remains unsigned to a team. Wentz has been on three different teams the last three seasons and is waiting for the right time and situation to sign with a team.

Wentz spent last season with the Washington Commanders. After just one season with a 2-5 record with the team, Commanders chose not to re-sign him, making him a free agent this off-season.

Following free agency, the draft, and a little later into the off-season, Wentz still remains unsigned. ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that Wentz has recently been spending time in Tampa Bay, Florida, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation.

NFL fans react to Carson Wentz working out with Jon Gruden

Upon hearing about Carson Wentz throwing with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, fans trolled the duo, suggesting that Wentz's best days are past him and that he should be throwing with a better role model.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

@AdamSchefter Probably just waiting to see what his best options will be between the Seattle Sea Dragons, DC Defenders, and Houston Roughnecks
@AdamSchefter USFL mvp
@AdamSchefter He should take his time and maybe even consider taking a year away and hitting the reset button. Working from the top down. Mental and then physical.
@AdamSchefter Someone gotta sit him down and have a talk...
@AdamSchefter nah this is actually crazy, this downfall should be documented for museums
@AdamSchefter What a combo of personalities.
@AdamSchefter Ah yes the “right situation”
@AdamSchefter Should be working with Jay. The better Gruden.
@AdamSchefter he deserves a backup role still
@AdamSchefter Give the Eagles Legend a shot better than anything else they got in Tampa
@AdamSchefter Excellent idea to work with a guy who has been basically banned from the league.
@AdamSchefter he’s waiting or nobody’s interested?
@AdamSchefter Wildest fall from grace I’ve ever seen

What happened to Carson Wentz and Jon Gruden?

Jon Gruden during UFC 282: Saaiman v Koslow
Both Jon Gruden and Carson Wentz have been on top of the world (at different times). Gruden led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history in 2002. He coached the Oakland Raiders and Buccaneers from 1998-2008.

Shortly after his coaching career, he became a color commentator and after a few years, re-joined the Raiders in 2018. During an investigation by the league in 2021 regarding emails from the Washington Commanders, Gruden was caught using racial and homophobic slurs, which led to his sacking.

As for Wentz, he was on his way to winning the league MVP in 2017 as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to an 11-2 record. In week 14, he tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended his season. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over and won the Super Bowl, Wentz would struggle the next two seasons in Philadelphia, which resulted in him being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

After one season in the Midwest, the 30-year-old joined the Commanders and started seven games this past season.

