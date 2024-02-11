Reba McEntire sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem in Super Bowl 58 and Chris Jones was overcome with emotion listening to it. Cameras panned to the sidelines as the players watched the performance the Kansas City Chiefs defender was seen crying.

It is, of course, one of the biggest honors for any player to be at this stage and listening to the song that symbolizes your country can move anyone to tears. But coincidentally for Chris Jones, it looked as if he was waiting for the camera to find him before he began crying. When he first came in the shot, he was trying to be stoic but then he lost his composure as the emotions took over.

Fans took the opportunity to roast him for that as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Chris Jones compared to Nick Sirianni and fans wonder what it means for the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Chris Jones crying had fans comparing him instantly to Nick Siranni. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach became a meme after him shedding tears in last year's Super Bowl made headlines. Of course, he and his team ended up losing to the Chiefs. Fans were, therefore, wondering if this was a bad omen for Kansas City.

However, the emotions were most likely brought out listening to the National Anthem as it does for many patriotic Americans. It might also be the case that this might be his last game for the Chiefs.

He was in the center of a contract negotiation that dragged on during the last offseason and Chris Jones held out returning to the team until that was resolved. He wanted the contract that he felt his efforts and talent deserved and he ended up eventually getting it.

But it is just a one-year deal and they might be in the same position again when this season ends today. Jones has kept up his end of the deal posting 30 tackles and 10.5 sacks. The Chiefs' defense has been the major reason they won the AFC West as the offense struggled in the regular season despite having Patrick Mahomes.

There is a a lot to decide after Super Bowl 58 is over and it shows how the NFL never stops even when the games are over. For now, Chris Jones is back to fight for the Lombardi Trophy again and is willing to let his emotions wash over him.