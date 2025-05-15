"This is terrible" - NFL fans roast Jaguars as TikToker Ashton Hall releases team's 2025 season schedule

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned towards a surprising figure for their 2025 schedule reveal on Wednesday in Ashton Hall. The "day in the life of"-style video below shows the fitness trainer, former Alcorn State running back, and current TikTok and Instagram personality working out before joining a meeting and "holding" a press conference:

Fans, however, were not positive towards it:

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"Couldve at least added an opponents helmet for each frame at least," one rued.

"This pissed me off," another raged.

"Ngl this was the lamest one so far," another declared.

Below is a rundown of the Jaguars' 2025 schedule:

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 28 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 6 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 6 Oct. 12 Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 Los Angeles Rams (Wembley Stadium) 9:30 a.m. NFLN 8 BYE 9 Nov. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 9 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 28 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 18 TBD Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

