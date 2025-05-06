"Wanna be Tom Brady," "Zero style" - NFL fans roast Joe Burrow over his Met Gala 2025 outfit

Joe Burrow was among a handful of NFL players who attended Monday's Met Gala in New York City. However, his choice of outfit attracted much mockery from fans.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback donned a blue-gray suit over a white dress shirt and white sneakers with light blue trim, which he complemented with shades and a square watch (can be seen on his right wrist):

Expand Tweet

There was much ridicule, however:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More of it can be seen below:

"Guy literally has the worst fashion in the league. Negative aura," another claimed.

"Jordans with the suit look has got to stop. Worst trend ever happened. Looks so cheap," another begged.

How Joe Burrow's presence affected Bengals' 2025 draft strategy

With the futures of Joe Burrow snd his top receivers having been secured, the Bengals entered the 2025 draft with clear-cut needs at the offensive and defensive lines.

They needed a guard after releasing Alex Cappa, who was statistically one of the worst at his position in 2024. They needed a defensive tackle after releaseing Sheldon Rankins. And most importantly, they needed a defensive end after Sam Hubbard's retirement and Trey Hendrickson's holdout.

They solved the edge issue by drafting Shemar Stewart 17th overall out of Texas A&M; but instead of bolstering the defensive interior in the second round, they went with a linebacker in South Carolina's Demetrius Knight. And an anonymous executive told The Athletic that it was a risk that they could afford thanks to having an elite quarterback like Burrow:

“He is not really complete, but he is a b—- coming downhill and whacking people. Where they picked and where they are as a team is different. Anytime you’ve got a quarterback like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and those guys, you can take some risks because they will fix it for you.”

The Bengals did take a guard in Round 3: Georgia's Dylan Fairchild. Then they added another in Round 5 in Miami's Jalen Rivers.

Inbetween those rounds, they added another linebacker in Clemson's Barrett Carter. Their last draft pick was in the sixth, where that selected Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.

