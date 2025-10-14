  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Worst MVP ever," "Drake Maye broke him": NFL fans roast Josh Allen for throwing horrible INT during Bills-Falcons MNF

"Worst MVP ever," "Drake Maye broke him": NFL fans roast Josh Allen for throwing horrible INT during Bills-Falcons MNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:10 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Josh Allen struggles in first half vs. Falcons - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills had a very rough first half in Monday night's game at the Atlanta Falcons. They punted four times, had just a single scoring drive, and allowed three touchdowns, including a career-best 81-yard rush from Bijan Robinson.

Ad

But those struggles paled in comparison to what transpired before halftime. Reigning MVP Josh Allen threw this interception to Dee Alford:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And there was much ridicule over it:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Never (put) him in Drake Maye talks ever again, one demanded.
"Josh Allen getting exposed tonight," another claimed.
"Josh Allen is playing like Prime Dan Orlovsky 😂😂😂" another compared.

Allen finished the half with just five completions for 98 yards and a touchdown to Dawson Knox against the aforementioned interception.

The Falcons, meanwhile, got a solid outing from sophomore Michael Penix Jr., who completed 12 of 19 attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown to Drake London.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications