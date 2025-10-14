"Worst MVP ever," "Drake Maye broke him": NFL fans roast Josh Allen for throwing horrible INT during Bills-Falcons MNF

The Buffalo Bills had a very rough first half in Monday night's game at the Atlanta Falcons. They punted four times, had just a single scoring drive, and allowed three touchdowns, including a career-best 81-yard rush from Bijan Robinson.But those struggles paled in comparison to what transpired before halftime. Reigning MVP Josh Allen threw this interception to Dee Alford:And there was much ridicule over it:💨 @Raps20_LINKJosh Allen worst mvp ever I’m cryingMac Hodgdon @MacHodgdonLINKI’ve seen enough Drake Maye broke Josh AllenLeek @LeekCartierLINKJosh Allen looking like his normal self tonight&quot;Never (put) him in Drake Maye talks ever again, one demanded.&quot;Josh Allen getting exposed tonight,&quot; another claimed.&quot;Josh Allen is playing like Prime Dan Orlovsky 😂😂😂&quot; another compared.Allen finished the half with just five completions for 98 yards and a touchdown to Dawson Knox against the aforementioned interception.The Falcons, meanwhile, got a solid outing from sophomore Michael Penix Jr., who completed 12 of 19 attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown to Drake London.