"Dude is just tired from carrying the Seahawks all those years" - NFL fans roast Marshawn Lynch over mugshot following suspected DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch may be among the all-time favorite running backs and personalities in the NFL. However, a recent arrest for driving under the influence has brought out trolls on Twitter, particularly Lynch's mugshot that was leaked online.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Marshawn lynch mugshot after being arrested for dui Marshawn lynch mugshot after being arrested for dui 😭 https://t.co/2dPaHTRCPn

The mugshot shows a bleary-eyed and disheveled Lynch, clearly still feeling the effects of the substance that landed him in jail. The incident took place in Las Vegas and some tweets made fun of the tired-looking running back in the picture.

Some Twitter users showed eternal support for the retired running back, but most only offered criticism and jokes. There was speculation on what substance had impaired his ability to drive. One tweet jokingly suggested that Lynch's tired look was exhaustion from carrying the Seahawks all those years.

Here are just a few reactions to the mug shot and Marshawn Lynch's run-in with the law.

chill_lax24 @KyleMcKeon2 @shannonsharpeee The dude is just tired from carrying the Seahawks all those years. @shannonsharpeee The dude is just tired from carrying the Seahawks all those years.

5-Guy @GotIt4sure @shannonsharpeee Caught em blinking. Don't do that to this man @shannonsharpeee Caught em blinking. Don't do that to this man 😭

Tuman @TengristMaximum

I will always support. @shannonsharpeee My son was born on the day of the BeastQuake. Talk about being born under a good omen.I will always support. @shannonsharpeee My son was born on the day of the BeastQuake. Talk about being born under a good omen. I will always support.

Then there were those who turned their backs on the former Seattle Seahawks running back.

Jacob Mark @Truthbomb0907 @shannonsharpeee People try and make Marshawn out to be this hero, cmon bro. @shannonsharpeee People try and make Marshawn out to be this hero, cmon bro.

boyd_hunt @boydhunt8 @shannonsharpeee Hate seeing this stuff! Too many NFL guys today seem to struggle with retirement into a new life. Seems older generations were able to adjust better like my 70's and 80's Patriots. Randy Vataha, Grogan, Brock, Fox, Francis, Dr. Bill Link,... etc. they found work and a focus. @shannonsharpeee Hate seeing this stuff! Too many NFL guys today seem to struggle with retirement into a new life. Seems older generations were able to adjust better like my 70's and 80's Patriots. Randy Vataha, Grogan, Brock, Fox, Francis, Dr. Bill Link,... etc. they found work and a focus.

The former Seahawks and Oakland Raiders running back is still in the spotlight. He has made appearances in quite a few television ads and showed up on popular shows like The League and Murderville. Still, the NFL star was unable to stay out of trouble and is just the latest player/coach to besmirch the Raiders' name after John Gruden and Henry Ruggs III.

Marshawn Lynch is responsible for some of the most memorable plays in Seahawks history

Marshawn Lynch's best days have probably been with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL fans will never forget the 'Beast Mode' run where Lynch charged down the trenches, breaking numerous tackles to take it 68 yards to the house. They'll also never forget the infamous Super Bowl play at the one-yard line that should have gone to Lynch but turned into an interception that cost them the game.

Lynch isn't known for his performances with the then-Oakland Raiders though. His brief stint with the team didn't embody what the running back used to be with the Seahawks.

Overall, the running back had a solid career during which he played 149 games. He recorded 10,413 rushing yards with the Raiders and Seahawks combined. He also totaled 4.2 yards per carry and 85 rushing touchdowns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12