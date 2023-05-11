Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the White House this year. After winning his second Super Bowl title, there was significant buzz around the team's visit.

As per reports, the Chiefs will be visitied the White House and meet president Joe Biden on Monday, June 5, 2023. This will be a celebration of their title win, probably looking to start their new campaign on a high note.

However, not all fans are amused by the Chiefs decision to visit the White House. A few such fans reacted to the news on Twitter. Others, however, ended up bringing up Mahomes' brother Jackson and his wife Brittany. With the former recently arrested, many called out the Mahomes family and their behaviour:

Apart from the Chiefs, LSU women baskebtall team and the UConn men's basketball team will also visit the White House. Interestingly, the Georgia Bulldogs will not be visiting.

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Patrick Mahomes wanted to keep politics out of White House visit after 2020 win

Back in 2020, the Chiefs opted out of their White House when Donald Trump was the president. Patrick Mahomes, before the decision was finalized, spoke about politics, and keeping sports out of it.

“Obviously, keeping the politics out of it — it’s an incredible opportunity that you see growing up with teams that win championships, getting invited to the White House and just being invited to the White House in general."

However, he added that he will have to talk to his guys about the decision, and make the right choice for them as a team.

"That’s the decision we’ll make, hopefully, as we get closer to OTAs and everyone’s on the same page.”

Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

As a team representing Kansas City, their decision would reflect on themselves as players, the NFL as a league, and KC.

