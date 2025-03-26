Quinn Ewers is one of the most well-known quarterback prospects of the 2025 NFL draft. After getting recruited as a five-star by Texas, he decided to skip his senior season and enter the draft — he was likely to lose his starter spot in Texas with Arch Manning on the waiting list.

Ad

As the university hosted its pro day on Tuesday, plenty of scouts were present in Austin to watch as the prospects showcased their talents. Ewers, whose stock is far below the first round, had one last chance to impress before the NFL draft in late April.

But one of his throws attracted the attention of NFL fans. A long pass thrown without any pressure did not impress, and the trolls came at full force.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a horrible throw. Yikes", said one unimpressed fan.

"A tighter spiral would have been nice. Good deep ball but a lot of lost yardage with the wobble", analyzed a fan.

"That’s a 4th round quarterback right there", a fan trolled about his draft stock.

The former Texas quarterback ended the 2024 season with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 65.8% of his throws.

Ad

Quinn Ewers could be a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport

The idea of the young quarterback staying in the state of Texas was floated by Ian Rapoport during an NFL Network appearance. Ian remembered that Cooper Rush, the long-time backup for Dak Prescott with the Cowboys, signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad

"As soon as Cooper Rush went to the Baltimore Ravens, once the Cowboys let him move on, it becomes really interesting. Obviously, Dak Prescott is the starter, he's in a huge deal for several years, but this to me says [that] the Cowboys are going quarterback in this draft," he said.

"And I wonder how high they're gonna go. What if it's someone, like, Quinn Ewers in the second round? A quarterback who's really talented, who they know well, who might not have to play for a couple of years, but in three years, might ended up being someone who's surely talented enough to be the starter."

The Cowboys are expected to explore the selection of a quarterback during the 2025 draft. Quinn Ewers would not become their starter, with Prescott still holding a long-term deal with the franchise as the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.