Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo might have done irreparable damage to his draft stock after his Pro Day if comments on social media are any indication. The player ran his 40-yard dash in 4.84 seconds, which is very slow for a wide receiver. It is a position where aspirants typically clock in below 4.5 seconds.

Ad

It immediately raises questions about whether Xavier Restrepo will be able to win his routes against opposing cornerbacks and get open if his straight-line speed is so slow. Fans took to X/Twitter to air their thoughts and they were universally critical of the player. Here are some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many pointed out that offensive and defensive linemen, who are much bulkier, are faster than his time. Some even postulated that Xavier Restrepo might go undrafted. The wide receiver stands at only 5'10" and just above 200 lbs, meaning that he has no physical advantage that someone else might be able to bring to that position. Here are some more comments.

"Mfer run like a lineman" - wrote one.

Ad

"Bruh, it's offensive lineman faster than him... This is terrible" - concurred a third.

Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward combine to end Miami Pro Day

Xavier Restrepo might have not done himself any favors with his speed but he did feature memorably on Miami's Pro Day in a different way. Cam Ward, the quarterback widely expected to be the first player in his position taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, threw to his wide receivers and burnished his credentials.

Ad

But he ended the day by showing that he also wants to have some fun when he joins the NFL and is not afraid to mix it up. On the final play of the day, the quarterback recycled the ball back to his wide receiver as he took off into the endzone. Restrepo had all the time in the world to take aim and connect with Ward for a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

While that showed the camaraderie between the players, one could not help but wonder if Xavier Restrepo's draft profile prior to today was more dependent on having Cam Ward as his quarterback than most people thought. While his speed is not the only thing professional scouts will look at, it was the one that can set the narrative based on all the responses and reactions that are proliferating social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.