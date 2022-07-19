Create
Notifications

"Gronk doesn't know the meaning of the word quit" - NFL fans hyped as Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend predicts future Hall of Famer to come out of retirement

Recently retired NFL TE Rob Gronkowski with girlfriend Camille Kostek. Source: The Spun
Recently retired NFL TE Rob Gronkowski with girlfriend Camille Kostek. Source: The Spun
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jul 19, 2022 07:30 PM IST

Rob Gronkowski called it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL and will go down as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. However, one person in particular feels that his football isn’t quite over just yet. His girlfriend, model and TV host, Camille Kostek, said in a recent interview that she thinks this isn’t the end for the 33-year-old:

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again. I feel like him and Tom [Brady] are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'”

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Kostek’s comments about her four-time All-Pro boyfriend. Some fans sided with Kostek in that we'll see the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end play in 2022:

@SInow @camillekostek Gronk doesn't know the meaning of the word quit. I think that's mostly due to concussions.
@SInow @camillekostek @camillekostek pleeease make that man come back with dad strength, I just want to see him terrorize the league with it atleast once!
Well I hope Camille is right! Come back @RobGronkowski twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
A woman just knows!! twitter.com/SInow/status/1…
youtube-cover

Other fans feel like the five-time Pro Bowl tight end is playing mind and emotional games with us:

Gronk and Tom just messing with everybody is hilarious to me 😂 twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
bro please quit already I hate this emotional roller coaster twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

Warning: NSFW language

That shit gets annoying tbh twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Let’s not do this please… don’t play with my heart twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

Other fans feel that the tight end just isn't a big fan of training camp:

He really hates training camp lol twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
It’s so obvious he just doesn’t wanna do training camp and preseason lol twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

Gronkowski and his NFL career

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona by the Patriots. In 2011, he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 17 while finishing sixth in receiving yards with 1,327 yards and 90 receptions.

In his nine seasons with New England, Gronkowski had four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and five with over 10 touchdown receptions. He led the league for the most touchdowns receptions from 2010 to 2018 with 79 and the second-most yards receiving among tight ends with 7,861 yards.

youtube-cover
Also Read Story Continues below

After Gronkowski's first retirement in 2019, he came out to play with former Patriots teammate quarterback Tom Brady for Tampa Bay in 2020. During the 2020 season, the tight end won his fourth Super Bowl.

We'll see if Kostek is right in that number 87 will be back on the field to play in his 12th season in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Rob Gronkowski play in the 2022 season?

Yes

No

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...