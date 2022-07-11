"Bro had me running for Google translate" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's message for wife Ciara in Portuguese

Russell Wilson, like many husbands, tries creative ways to be romantic. The Denver Broncos quarterback recently sent a message to his wife, Grammy award-winning singer Ciara, in Portuguese.

On Twitter, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback responded to this tweet from Anitta, who said this in Portuguese:

"Gente.. a beleza da Ciara... boa noite. Não tem palavra que explique . Boa noite."

When translated, Anitta said:

"Guys... the beauty of Ciara ... good night. There's no word to explain. Goodnight."

In response, the quarterback said:

"Sim! … a beleza da Ciara."

Which translates as:

"Yea, the beauty of Ciara."

Upon seeing this, NFL fans shared their thoughts. Here are the top comments:

Bruno Galhardo @Broonaum @DangeRussWilson @ciara Bro thank God you're not playing for the Seahawks anymore so we can finally love you @DangeRussWilson @ciara Bro thank God you're not playing for the Seahawks anymore so we can finally love you

renight @_renatosp @LeandroFiguer_ @DangeRussWilson @ciara Talvez a coisa q eu menos imaginei ver na vida @LeandroFiguer_ @DangeRussWilson @ciara Talvez a coisa q eu menos imaginei ver na vida

Russell Wilson's offseason with Ciara

The couple attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Source: Rex/The Sun

The 33-year-old is truly romantic at heart. He surprised Ciara last month during a publicity shoot with an abundant bouquet of flowers. After figuring out it was her husband, Ciara excitedly leapt into his arms as the couple shared a touching moment caught on camera.

The two also spent time at Wimbledon recently. They watched the likes of Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff during the championship.

The couple are no strangers to the UK, having married in England in 2016. The quarterback is one-from-one when playing in London, having led the Seahawks to a 27-3 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders 2018. This year, he will lead the Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Without question, the nine-time Pro Bowl player loves his wife. She is the mother of his two children and a stepfather to Ciara's son, whose father is the rapper Future.

Russell Wilson will be managing high expectations in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. They are competing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, the AFC West. Competing against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers will be no easy feat and it will be interesting to see how they get on.

Fascinatingly, Russell WIlson's debut with the Broncos comes against his former franchise in Week 1. Denver will be traveling to Seattle in what will be a great spectacle.

With only two months to go before kick-off, we don't have long to wait.

