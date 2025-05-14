The Chiefs might have lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles this year, but they remain the biggest ticket in the 2025 season based on the new schedule, and Swifties might have something to do with it. Despite their loss, Kansas City is the most consistently excellent team in the last half-decade or so. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have won three Super Bowls and were one game away from making it four and winning their third straight title this year.

The tight end is also dating Taylor Swift, who is arguably the biggest entertainer in the world right now. It brings attention and eyeballs to any games the Chiefs play, and that might have had an effect on why the NFL scheduled them the way they have.

The Chiefs will be playing five primetime games in the first eight weeks of the season, which is unprecedented. In addition to that, they will feature in the Christmas game, as they did last year, while also taking a spot on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.

NFL fans believe the Swifties have something to do with it as the league tries to expand its audience, with younger fans always a prime target for any broadcaster. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

There were complaints, too, from some quarters about the fatigue of seeing Kansas City so often on their screens. Travis Kelce is ubiquitous on media and airwaves with his podcast, Patrick Mahomes is the face of the league, and Taylor Swift is a global icon. Given they were also soundly beaten in the Super Bowl, many felt they did not deserve as much attention as they were being given. Here are some more responses from the social media platform.

"The NFL is certainly forcefeeding the Chiefs- you would think they had won it all last year" - complained one.

"You’d think they won the SB or something. The fatigue is real." - added another.

"The majority of people outside of Kansas City hate the Chiefs, yet they get 5 prime time games in 8 weeks?? Dallas sucks but they have fans all over the country and would pull bigger numbers. Kansas City Chiefs fatigue is real." - ranted a third.

Chiefs players might not be too happy if NFL scheduled them because of Swifties' demands

While NFL fans might be divided and Swifties might be euphoric, there remains a genuine player welfare concern. A tight holiday schedule was panned by the Chiefs' personnel last year, but that does not seem to have brought any meaningful changes.

