The Kansas City Chiefs are making a significant change to their quarterback room. On Thursday, reports broke out that the team is signing Gardner Minshew on a one-year deal, ending veteran Carson Wentz's stint as Patrick Mahomes' backup after only one season with the franchise.

Minshew, a six-year veteran, spent the first two seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and became a cult hero among fans. He spent the next two campaigns in Philadelphia before landing in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson's injury four games into the season allowed him to become the starter, and he played well enough to earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. He couldn't replicate those heroics in Las Vegas with the Raiders last season, and the team let him walk after only one season.

He now lands in Kansas City, where he likely won't get significant playing time unless Mahomes suffers an injury.

However, some fans joked that he'd displace the two-time MVP and become the starter:

"After the Super Bowl performance by Mahomes, I get it. He needs to be replaced," @LoblawBobLaw said.

"Mahomes is cooked, Minshew about to run the Chiefs," @Hamilton4Joe wrote.

"The Mahomes Era is Over!" @JoeyQuex added.

Chiefs Offseason Signings: Gardner Minshew is team's 4th offensive acquisition

After the blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl exposed their offensive frailties, the Chiefs were expected to add to their offensive arsenal this offseason. However, they haven't made any big signings so far.

Their only offensive acquisitions before Minshew were offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Elijah Mitchell. Moore will likely replace Thuney, who was traded to the Chicago Bears, while Tonyan and Mitchell will serve as backups in their respective positions.

Outside of these two moves, their only business pertaining to the offense has been re-signing wide receiver Marquise Brown and franchise-tagging guard Trey Smith. It hasn't been the blockbuster offseason that some expected Kansas City to have.

They could still upgrade the offense significantly via the draft and trade for players that give the unit a facelift. However, it's been an underwhelming offseason so far for the reigning AFC champions.

