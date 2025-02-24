The 2025 Hall of Fame class was expected to be a full house with eight players getting a bronze bust and being enshrined for eternity in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, to the surprise of many, only four of the 25 finalists made it.

While fans agreed that all four players—Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen and Antonio Gates—deserved to be enshrined, they were miffed about the committee snubbing several deserving candidates. especially New York Giants icon Eli Manning and legendary wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Smith was named a finalist for the first time since he became eligible in 2021. However, the committee overlooked him, extending his wait for a gold jacket. Fans weren't too pleased about Smith being sidelined but noted that it was only a matter of time before he would be immortalized.

"He’ll get in. He’s not a first ballot. Maybe next year but he gets in," wrote @TheSportzNutz.

"Absolutely 100%. The fact he’s not in is INSANE. Top 20 receiver all-time," claimed @JoeBonham15.

"Absolutely he should be there," @NBABoards posted.

Steve Smith stats: Retired WR is destined for a Hall of Fame induction

Steve Smith may not have won a Super Bowl during his 16-year career, but he compiled an incredible list of individual accolades. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned three All-Pro nods. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2005 and won the Comeback Player of the Year for having the best year of his career after suffering a broken foot in the season opener of the 2004 campaign.

He's eighth on the all-time receiving yards list with 14,731 and 12th on the receptions list with 1,031. Only eight receivers in NFL history have at least 14,500 receiving yards and 1,000 receptions. Six are in the Hall of Fame, the other two are Smith and Larry Fitzgerald, who retired in 2022 and aren't eligible yet to be enshrined.

It's only a matter of time before the former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens star is induction into the Hall of Fame. However, it remains to be seen how long he has to wait to get his bronze bust and a gold jacket.

