The Tennessee Titans spent most of the 2024 season hoping sophomore star Will Levis would solve the quarterback conundrum. However, he failed to convince that he could lead the offense and was benched 12 games into the season.

Ad

Levis would have hoped to get another opportunity to prove that he could live up to his draft hype and turn a corner in Year 3. However, the Titans are seemingly in no mood to give the quarterback a chance to redeem himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee signed journeyman quarterback Tim Boyle, who's expected to be the backup quarterback next season. With the Titans expected to take a quarterback with the first pick in the draft, fans believe the veteran joining the franchise signals the end of Levis' time with the franchise.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Levis getting traded, rip," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans expressed astonishment about Boyle, who's entering his eighth year in the league and has five touchdown passes with 13 interceptions, landing another opportunity:

"The contract finesse God. Look up his college and NFL stats and tell me how he does it," - said @JoeyGabagoool.

"Until now I’ve been frustrated that teams keep giving Tim Boyle an opportunity to be an NFL QB. Now I’m actually in awe. Year 8 for a guy who’s never even been serviceable as a back up," - remarked @Sugar_Bair.

Ad

"How does this guy keep getting jobs in this league?," - asked @therealtgriff.

Titans GM doesn't confirm team's draft plan

While the consensus remains that the Titans will draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, general manager Mike Borgonzi refused suggestions that the team will pick a quarterback. During an interview at the Miami Hurricanes' Pro Day, he said:

Ad

"From the beginning, I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler. Now we're going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I'd say everything is still on the table right now."

Borgonzi could be attempting to not give away the Titans' hands. However, the team has scheduled a private workout with Ward on Friday and is scheduled to host Sanders for a similar visit after the Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day on April 4. All signs point to Tennessee taking a quarterback with the first pick in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.