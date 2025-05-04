The Pittsburgh Steelers picked a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, but the name was a bit unexpected. While fans hoped for Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart to be drafted early, the franchise waited until the sixth round to select Will Howard from Ohio State.
Howard gained popularity after leading the university to the 2024 college football championship. Despite his credentials, he was just the eighth quarterback taken: Mike Tomlin's team used the 185th pick to select Howard.
The Steelers' starting quarterback spot is wide open. The franchise still has not signed Aaron Rodgers, with only Mason Rudolph, a former third-round pick, as a true contender. A strong performance in the mandatory minicamps and the training camp could earn him the QB1 job.
A story by Dov Kleiman revealed that right after being selected, Howard called the Steelers' quarterback coach to ask for the playbook. Fans were excited to hear about the young passer's work ethic, praising his future in the league:
"Pittsburgh’s future QB1", noted one fan.
"It’s a divisional rival, and I especially don’t want the Steelers to succeed, but I don't know why Howard wasn’t talked about and higher on draft boards. He’s good if you give him the proper support", praised one fan from a rival AFC North team.
"Steelers did good with this pick. Everyone's talking about Shedeur falling in the draft. Howard went in the 6th and he won the natty", another fan remembered.
NFL analyst calls for Steelers to give Will Howard the job if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign
ESPN's Chris Canty believes that the team should not roll with Mason Rudolph as their starter.
Rudolph, a third-round pick in 2018, failed to establish himself in the NFL; Canty says that, if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire instead of signing for Pittsburgh, the job should be given to Howard:
“If Aaron Rodgers isn't gonna be on that team, it feels like it makes more sense to roll out there with Will Howard, and see what the kid can do," Canty said via SteelerNation.com." Let him start. And that way, you can have an informed plan about what's in your quarterback room before you make your quarterback plan for the 2026 offseason.
Rodgers remains an option for Pittsburgh. He revealed that he's dealing with personal situations, and has not decided whether to keep playing or not.
