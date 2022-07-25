"Life isn’t fair. Prayers. Hoping for nothing but the best" - NFL fans show support for John Metchie who was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

John Metchie III, the Houston Texans wide receiver selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). The 22-year-old will miss the upcoming 2022 season.

NFL fans immediately took to social media to share their good wishes with the former Alabama wideout after news of his diagnosis.

Fans sent the receiver prayers and wished him the best:

In a statement released by the Texans, the receiver spoke of the form of leukemia and thanked those for their support as he focuses on his health moving forward:

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia... I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

Houston placed him on the active/non-football illness list. Last season for the Crimson Tide, he was third in the SEC with 1,142 yards receiving and seventh in the conference with eight touchdowns. The receiver was eighth in all college football, with 92 receptions in 2021.

Metchie's 2,081 career receiving yards and 155 receptions at Alabama are the seventh-most in school history.

Metchie III diagnosis: What is Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia?

Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia is a form of acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood-forming tissue known as bone marrow.

In healthy bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cells manufacture red blood cells called erythrocytes that carry oxygen, white blood cells or leukocytes that shield the body from infection, and platelets called thrombocytes that take part in blood clotting.

In Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, immature white blood cells called promyelocytes gather in the bone marrow. The excessive growth of promyelocytes leads to a deficiency of normal white and red blood cells and platelets in the body, which causes many of the indicators and symptoms of the condition.

It is most commonly diagnosed around age 40, even though it can be discovered at any age.

We hope for the best for Metchie III in his path to recovery from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

