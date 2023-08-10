In his Netflix documentary, quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed the actual score of what happened during his troublesome two-year stint in the NFL. One of the parts that stood out was his admission of trying to make a drug test appear in his favor.

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ pic.twitter.com/Al4RS4dA96 Dog.... Johnny Manziel was out here finessing drug test and made his lawyer and agent be his receivers at the NFL combine

Manziel shared with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, that he might not pass a drug test because he was out partying before the 2014 NFL Combine. As Burkhardt didn’t want to jeopardize his stock, he devised a plan wherein the quarterback would visit his dad at a hospital during the Combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burkhardt also shared that Manziel passed his drug tests with Texas A&M because their fourth-string quarterback was taking the test for him.

These facts led one football fan to comment:

“Y’all laughing but this dude was a generational idiot for ruining his career the way he did”

Wild Heart @Teo_Braga Y’all laughing but this dude was a generational idiot for ruining his career the way he did twitter.com/big_business_/…

Another Twitter user said:

“Wow. Got to watch this. He’s up there with Tiger for wildest sportsman of all time.”

Here are other reactions to Johnny Manziel trying to skirt his way around drug tests.

Devonne Edwards @da_vonn twitter.com/big_business_/… The browns saw him throwing to a lawyer and his agent and said yeah, that’s our guy

Carlos 💯 @LosOsorio Browns deserve everything they got for drafting him after that. It wasn’t @ the combine though, it was a private workout he did for them. twitter.com/big_business_/…

g @garrett______1 Absolute Street legend idgaf. He beat Bama & won a heisman on a year long bender. First round pick without ever watching film. I’m glad his mental is better now but this is some shit no one would believe unless it was verified like it is twitter.com/big_business_/…

Jayrome Saint @JayVeauxxx The Browns would never corroborate that story but do you know how deeply unserious and mismanaged you have to be to watch this kid throw passes to his agent and lawyer and still draft him? In the first round? twitter.com/big_business_/…

Johnny Manziel’s revelations opened up old wounds

It’s been eight years since Johnny Manziel last played an NFL game. After the documentary launched, Cleveland Browns fans criticized the franchise for lacking diligent work during the 2014 NFL Draft.

On one end, he was an exceptional talent who won the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, and AP College Football Player of the Year in 2012. However, it’s hard to separate the off-field controversies he faced, despite his on-field achievements.

No wonder draft experts and sports media personalities had varying opinions about Johnny Manziel. Some critics like Skip Bayless argued he would be a great NFL player. Conversely, others felt he would be a bust. The latter turned out to be true.

Despite the red flags, the Browns still took him in the first round before Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo went off the board. His career started on a wrong note after he was fined in a preseason game for making a dirty hand gesture.

The troublesome narrative persisted throughout Manziel’s brief NFL career. Aside from his partying, which led to more controversies, he also suffered hamstring and elbow injuries.

Then there’s Manziel’s admission of watching "zero" tape during his stint in Cleveland. FS1’s Colin Cowherd called him out for it, saying that putting in the work is the least he could have done for Browns fans.

While Manziel signed a four-year rookie scale contract, Cleveland had had enough of him. They waived him before what could have been his third NFL season.