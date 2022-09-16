Create

"His own wife wouldn’t even choose him" - Skip Bayless claiming he would take Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert doesn't go down well with NFL fans

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (l), Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (m), and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (r)
Chargers QB Justin Herbert (l), Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (m), and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (r)
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in the NFL and is in his 23rd season in the NFL. Yet, NFL analyst Skip Bayless went far, for some people, too far, in saying that he's better than two of the younger stars in the league.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a dominant win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. In this backdrop, Bayless asserted that he'd take the Buccaneers quarterback over Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Naturally, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bayless' comments. One fan is bringing in Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, into the conversation:

@RealSkipBayless His own wife wouldn’t even choose him

Other fans are citing the fact that Mahomes and Herbert are better quarterbacks than the Tampa Bay signal-caller:

Tom Brady has 212 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Mahomes has *checks notes* 595 yards, 7 TDs, 0 interceptions. twitter.com/realskipbayles…
Interceptions since 2018 (playoffs included): BRADY: 52 MAHOMES: 43 twitter.com/realskipbayles…
Listen, Skip. Now Herbert ain't blameless, but he was HURT, and Staley made some sus calls. Go back to bed, old man. twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… https://t.co/PuK0R2x5Qo
@RealSkipBayless That’s why you aren’t a GM
@RealSkipBayless The more you try and convince us that you’ll choose Tom Brady the more were convinced you’re just trying to convince yourself because we know you don’t believe it

However, some fans agree with Bayless when it comes to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback:

I agree with you; for once. twitter.com/realskipbayles…
hard to argue that. brady still got juice in that arm. twitter.com/realskipbayles…
Now this is facts @EricSilos twitter.com/realskipbayles…
@RealSkipBayless Same. Herbert and Mahomes are great tho, but if you’re trying to win a Super Bowl this season you take the GOAT.

A Look at Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert since the 2020 season

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team
Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Since the 2020 season, Justin Herbert's rookie season with the Chargers, all three quarterbacks have played exceptionally well. In terms of passing yards since 2020, all three quarterbacks are in the top three of the category. Patrick Mahomes has the most passing yards, followed by Tom Brady and then Herbert.

youtube-cover

The Buccaneers signal-caller has the most touchdown passes amongst the group with 84, while Mahomes trails with 82 and Herbert with 75. Lastly, all three have the most completions since 2020. Brady, Herbert, and then Mahomes round out the top three leaders in completions since 2020.

youtube-cover

From a statistical standpoint, Bayless may have a point, but one cannot ignore the fact that the 15-time Pro Bowler is 45 years old.

Mahomes will turn 27 this month and Herbert is just 24. While the three-time MVP could be better than both Mahomes and Herbert now, the future belongs to the two younger quarterbacks. Could either one surpass the Buccaneers quarterback as the next NFL GOAT?

For now, let's see how the 2022 season fares for all three of them.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you take Tom Brady over either Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert right now?

Yes

No

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...