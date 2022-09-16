"His own wife wouldn’t even choose him" - Skip Bayless claiming he would take Tom Brady over Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert doesn't go down well with NFL fans

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in the NFL and is in his 23rd season in the NFL. Yet, NFL analyst Skip Bayless went far, for some people, too far, in saying that he's better than two of the younger stars in the league.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a dominant win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. In this backdrop, Bayless asserted that he'd take the Buccaneers quarterback over Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Naturally, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bayless' comments. One fan is bringing in Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, into the conversation:

Other fans are citing the fact that Mahomes and Herbert are better quarterbacks than the Tampa Bay signal-caller:

Mahomes has *checks notes* 595 yards, 7 TDs, 0 interceptions. Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. Tom Brady has 212 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.Mahomes has *checks notes* 595 yards, 7 TDs, 0 interceptions. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Tom Brady has 212 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Mahomes has *checks notes* 595 yards, 7 TDs, 0 interceptions. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

BRADY: 52



MAHOMES: 43 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. Interceptions since 2018 (playoffs included):BRADY: 52MAHOMES: 43 twitter.com/realskipbayles… Interceptions since 2018 (playoffs included): BRADY: 52 MAHOMES: 43 twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Now Herbert ain't blameless, but he was HURT, and Staley made some sus calls.



Go back to bed, old man. Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. Listen, Skip.Now Herbert ain't blameless, but he was HURT, and Staley made some sus calls.Go back to bed, old man. twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… Listen, Skip. Now Herbert ain't blameless, but he was HURT, and Staley made some sus calls. Go back to bed, old man. twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… https://t.co/PuK0R2x5Qo

Neonglobal @LeoFromJersey @RealSkipBayless The more you try and convince us that you’ll choose Tom Brady the more were convinced you’re just trying to convince yourself because we know you don’t believe it @RealSkipBayless The more you try and convince us that you’ll choose Tom Brady the more were convinced you’re just trying to convince yourself because we know you don’t believe it

However, some fans agree with Bayless when it comes to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback:

MEGATRON 🤖 @TemetriusII Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. I agree with you; for once. twitter.com/realskipbayles… I agree with you; for once. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

v mike @ratedhrxmike Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. hard to argue that. brady still got juice in that arm. twitter.com/realskipbayles… hard to argue that. brady still got juice in that arm. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Cameron @Cameron30Bruce twitter.com/realskipbayles… Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws. Now this is facts @EricSilos Now this is facts @EricSilos twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @RealSkipBayless Same. Herbert and Mahomes are great tho, but if you’re trying to win a Super Bowl this season you take the GOAT. @RealSkipBayless Same. Herbert and Mahomes are great tho, but if you’re trying to win a Super Bowl this season you take the GOAT.

A Look at Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert since the 2020 season

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Since the 2020 season, Justin Herbert's rookie season with the Chargers, all three quarterbacks have played exceptionally well. In terms of passing yards since 2020, all three quarterbacks are in the top three of the category. Patrick Mahomes has the most passing yards, followed by Tom Brady and then Herbert.

The Buccaneers signal-caller has the most touchdown passes amongst the group with 84, while Mahomes trails with 82 and Herbert with 75. Lastly, all three have the most completions since 2020. Brady, Herbert, and then Mahomes round out the top three leaders in completions since 2020.

From a statistical standpoint, Bayless may have a point, but one cannot ignore the fact that the 15-time Pro Bowler is 45 years old.

Mahomes will turn 27 this month and Herbert is just 24. While the three-time MVP could be better than both Mahomes and Herbert now, the future belongs to the two younger quarterbacks. Could either one surpass the Buccaneers quarterback as the next NFL GOAT?

For now, let's see how the 2022 season fares for all three of them.

