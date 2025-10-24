"Tone deaf as hell," "Celebrating criminals": NFL fans slam Chiefs for questionable Rashee Rice post after win vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 this past Sunday to put themselves above .500 for the first time this season. However, the way they commemorated it proved to be unpopular.Rashee Rice, who caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his return from suspension for criminal activity last year, figured prominently in the post below:There was much condemnation from fans, however:Adam @adampenselLINKThese guys are tone deaf as hellTrenzilla @JeremyReathLINK@Chiefs Celebrating criminals. Well doneJarred Campos @jarred_camposLINK@Chiefs If he wasn’t an athlete he’d be in jail.&quot;This is kind of gross,&quot; one retched.&quot;Four almost killed multiple people,&quot; another reminded.&quot;(Expletive) the chiefs man,&quot; another raged.After that game, Rice reflected on how he missed playing football during his time away (he had been allowed to play in 2024 despite being under investigation, only to suffer a season-ending knee injury just four games in):&quot;You don't really know how much you love something until it's gone -- or possibly could be gone. I was able to get a glimpse of that. I don't ever want to feel that again. Just being able to be out here with my brothers, that's the most love I've had in a long time.&quot;Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid could only be elated at having him back:&quot;You saw the trust that Pat has in him, which is so important. I thought the whole receiving crew did a nice job, but it was great to have him back. The energy he brings is just tremendous.&quot;Patrick Mahomes speaks up on Chiefs' mindset ahead of game vs. CommandersWith their recovery from a 0-2 start seemingly complete, the Chiefs next host the Washington Commanders in Week 8. They are currently on an eight-win streak against that team and have never lost to them at home.As practice commenced on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes shared some thoughts on his squad's mindset ahead of the game. He said:“Every game you can look at, and you find things that you can be better at. And so, for us, I think it's just going and looking at those plays where we didn't execute at the level that we wanted to... But at the same time, you learn from the mistakes that you made throughout the game, and you see what you did well, and then try to maximize that as well.”He will not be able to have a duel with Jayden Daniels, who has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury. However, he will face off against Marcus Mariota, his co-star in season 1 of the Netflix series Quarterback.Mahomes said about the veteran:“I know Marcus (Mariota) can play, too. I mean, I've seen it first-hand at Arrowhead in the playoffs, and I've seen him play throughout my entire career, and have a lot of successful games, including this year.”Kickoff for that game is at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN/ABC.