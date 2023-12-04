Dre Greenlaw greatly influenced the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The linebacker from Arkansas was the co-leader in tackles (7) during their 42-19 rout against their 2022 NFC Championship Game tormentors.

But just as his game went smoothly, the fifth-year player was ejected after getting into an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro. However, some football fans are taking Greenlaw’s side, saying it should only be the Eagles’ chief security officer who should have been ejected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fanatics criticize Dom DiSandro for confrontation with Dre Greenlaw

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith completed a 13-yard catch with 9:27 left in the third quarter of their 2023 Week 13 home game. However, Dre Greenlaw slammed Smith onto the ground after tackling him near Philadelphia’s sideline.

While Greenlaw drew a penalty, some Eagles players and staffers exchanged unpleasant words with him and other 49ers. That’s when Dom DiSandro stepped in front of Greenlaw, who made contact with the security chief’s face with his outstretched arm.

Both head coaches, the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, expressed dissent about Greenlaw and DiSandro’s ejections. However, one football fan sided with the defensive player by tweeting about DiSandro:

“Suspend him he started the fight”

Expand Tweet

Another person blamed DiSandro by commenting:

“He should be. Why are his hands on a player?”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments regarding Dre Greenlaw’s and Dom DiSandro’s ejection.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dom DiSandro, who confronted Greenlaw, has been with the Eagles for 25 seasons. His official title is Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer. The Eagles’ official website describes DiSandro’s role as the overseer of safety and security for the team’s players, coaches, and executives.

Aside from educating the team about the league’s personal conduct policy, he’s also responsible for security during team travel. DiSandro is also responsible for the safety of the Eagles’ training facility and dealing with off-field issues.

Dre Greenlaw and the Niners cooked the Eagles on the road

The 49ers were already comfortably ahead when the altercation between Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro occurred, 21-6. They remained relentless after that incident, scoring 21 more points while limiting the Eagles to 13.

San Francisco got their revenge for the beatdown Philadelphia gave them during last season’s NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy exited that game early with an elbow injury. This time, he finished the game with 19 completions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey had 93 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Deebo Samuel had 116 receiving yards and two scores. Aside from 40 solo tackles, the 49ers defense punished Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota with three sacks and nine hits.