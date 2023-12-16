Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were having a spectacular first half during their team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The duo had already combined for four catches and 78 yards midway through the second quarter, but their sensational start was cut short by a scary injury.

During a 2nd-and-8 play, Pittman, who was running a crossing route across the field, went airborne to haul in a slightly misplaced pass from Minshew. The wide receiver managed to catch the ball but immediately took a huge hit to the head from Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee. The young wide receiver stayed on the floor after the hit as the Colts' medical personnel rushed onto the field. Watch the scary moment below:

While Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game for the hit, fans on social media claimed Minshew was responsible for Pittman's unfortunate injury. Some suggested that the quarterback put the young wide receiver in harm's way with a poor pass. Here are some of the comments:

Michael Pittman Jr. injury update

Michael Pittman Jr. suffers concussion vs. Steelers

Following the hit, players on both sides took knees and prayed for Michael Pittman Jr. They were answered instantly as the wide receiver sprung up after receiving medical assistance and walked to the sideline.

Pittman momentarily stayed on the Colts' sideline before being taken to the locker room. Soon after, the team announced that the wide receiver was ruled out of the game with a concussion.