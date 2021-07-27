NFL fans slam league's vaccine policy after Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The team commenced training camp today, but did so without their head coach, who will quarantine until he's cleared.

The Colts released a statement that stated Reich was asymptomatic. The head coach is fully vaccinated. NFL protocols suggest that individuals who are vaccinated and asymptomatic and have tested positive must quarantine. They also need to record two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared to return to football activities.

Frank Reich is optimistic about being available for the Colts' training camp. In a statement, he said:

"I'm excited for training camp, however I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start. I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymtomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

The NFL has been under immense pressure since rolling out its new vaccination policy. It didn't take long for fans to criticize the league's new policy on Twitter.

What are NFL fans saying about Frank Reich testing positive for COVID-19?

In the wake of Reich testing positive, NFL fans have had a mixed reaction online, with the majority saying that the head coach is asymptomatic because he is fully vaccinated.

"Frank Reich has tested positive for covid. Because he was vaccinated, he has no symptoms" https://t.co/jwRuu7DY1u — Mike (@MikeMifflin11) July 26, 2021

Others have taken the opportunity to criticize the NFL's new vaccination policy.

@NFL force everyone to get the shot, that doesn’t prevent you from getting it or spreading it. And if they don’t get it it could hurt the team?.. none of this makes sense. — Braunson Brumley (@BraunsonB) July 26, 2021

Some comments have gone as far as calling out the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Hey @JoeBiden Frank Reich head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, has COVID-19 and he’s fully vaccinated



So you lied about people who are fully vaccinated cannot get COVID-19 — Craig (@CraigsBS) July 27, 2021

ESPN's Mina Kimes also shared her opinion about the news, which led to another NFL fan questioning the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols.

The testing rules are garbage. Suppose, Frank Reich is negative on Monday, *would* have tested positive Tuesday, but didn’t get tested due to rules



Instead, he is around the facility for an entire week.



Gets tested next Monday and is Covid Positive. HOW TF DOES THIS MAKE SENSE — GhostPicks Patrick (@GhostPicksNuzz) July 26, 2021

The critical comments made about Frank Reich testing positive were not directed towards the head coach. They're directed towards the NFL and the new vaccination policy. The NFL could be in some hot water if more fully vaccinated players start to test positive during training camp.

It'll be interesting to see if any changes are made to the new policy during training camp.

