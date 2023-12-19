Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, let alone in the Philadelphia Eagles. They've anchored the offensive lineman for the last 10+ years.

During Monday night's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane and Kelce were both caught going against the rules.

Kelce was called offsides on one of the Eagles' short-yardage plays, where he was seen moving the ball up a few feet from the line of scrimmage. This puts a clear disadvantage on opposing defenses, as they are more prone to be shown 'offsides' as a result of the ball being moved.

Johnson is known for jumping snap early. There were a few instances in Monday night's game where Johnson wasn't called for a false start. Fans reacted to this through their X accounts:

NFL fans were quick to call Jason Kelce and the Eagles 'cheaters' following the former moving the ball up on the line of scrimamge. Others pointed out that Lane Johnson jumps before the snap on almost every play and still labeled the Eagles as 'cheaters'.

Jason Kelce has been called out multiple times in the past for moving the ball forward under center

While centers have a very important job of handling snaps and making sure no fumbles happen, it has shown to be an anxious job.

Kelce has moved the ball foward before the snap in the past, and took responsibility of his penalty committed on Monday night after the game.

“They’ve been warning me of that for years,” Kelce said. "I had a tendency to do that in the past, so they’ve definitely warned me before. I've got to be smarter, especially in that situation."

It'll be interesting to see if the league monitors the way Kelce handles snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles more closely, especially in short-yardage situations.

