Jacksonville Jaguars fans held their breath after Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury with 5:25 left in regulation. With the Jaguars facing third-and-11 from the Cincinnati Bengals’ 23-yard line, offensive lineman Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s leg.

It didn’t look good when Lawrence went down after trying to put weight on his feet. Eventually, he did not finish the game and is under evaluation. However, football fans and experts couldn’t understand why the quarterback wasn’t carted off the field.

Football fans criticize Jaguars ownership for letting Trevor Lawrence walk after an injury

As The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov pointed out, there was no cart for Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The medical personnel helped him get off the field and into the locker room. This observation had one football fan commenting:

“Tony Khan used them all for AEW Stadium Stampede”

Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling and the son of Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. Meanwhile, another Monday Night Football spectator said:

“At least they have a pool”

Here are other reactions regarding the Jaguars’ non-usage of carts to transport Trevor Lawrence to the sideline.

With their drive stalled, Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal that would have given them a 31-28 lead. Converting that attempt would have given Jacksonville the victory on McManus’ successful field goal conversion with 26 seconds left in the final quarter.

Instead, McManus’ converted field goal tied the game at 31, sending the game to overtime. The Bengals completed the victory to go 6-6 when Evan McPherson converted a field goal after the Jaguars failed to score in their drive.

Trevor Lawrence exited the game with 22 completions out of 29 attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also sneaked in a one-yard touchdown run on five rushing attempts. A victory against Cincinnati would have kept the Jaguars tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for the AFC’s best record.

Trevor Lawrence's injury update

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, initial tests revealed that Trevor Lawrence sprained his ankle. However, the injury’s severity is subject to additional testing.

Regardless of the sprain’s grade, he is expected to miss some playing time, but his condition isn’t season-ending. Even Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson admitted to having no further information regarding their starting quarterback.

Through 12 games, the former Clemson standout has 271 completions for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also has 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence has also completed 67.9 percent of his passing attempts.

After becoming the first overall pick in 2021, he helped the Jaguars win a playoff game a year later. He also improved his numbers across the board after Pederson took over from interim head coach Darrell Bevell and Urban Meyer.