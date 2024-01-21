"Worst thing I’ve ever heard": NFL fans slam ZOOM over "annoying" commercial during 49ers-Packers Divisional Round clash

The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in Saturday's divisional round of the NFL playoffs, which kept fans glued to their screens all game long. As fans took a break from the contest, they were unhappy with one of the commercials. Zoom, an online communications platform, showed an ad featuring legendary sports announcer Andrés Cantor.

Cantor is known for saying "Gooooool!" when calling soccer games but swapped goal for the word "zoom." Many NFL fans were not happy with it and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that displeasure:

"That Zoom commercial is the worst thing I’ve ever heard."

More NFL fans expressed their annoyance with the Zoom commercial:

Thankfully for fans, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers game more than made up for the unpopular commercial. The top-seeded 49ers were down 21-14 entering the fourth quarter. Rookie kicker Jake Moody hit a 52-yard field goal to make it 21-17 to open the quarter.

Down four with under two minutes left in the game, running back Christian McCaffrey gave San Francisco the lead on a six-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love had a chance to lead the Packers down the field to tie the game. However, Love was intercepted by linebacker Dre Greenlaw as San Francisco won 24-21.

It was the second interception thrown by Love to go with the two touchdowns and 194 passing yards. Brock Purdy had 252 yards passing and a touchdown for San Francisco.

However, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited the matchup in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. More tests will be run to determine how severe the setback is. What could be concerning is that the injury is similar to the one he had this season. His status currently remains unknown.

Who will the 49ers face in the NFC championship game?

The win will see San Francisco playing in the NFC championship game for the fourth time in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan. The team will host the matchup for the first time since the 2019 playoffs, which was also the last season the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

They will take on the winner of the other NFC divisional round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions on Sunday. San Francisco faced Tampa Bay in Week 11 at Levi's Stadium, winning 27-14. They did not play Detroit this season.