For Jerry Jeudy, Steve Smith is now public enemy number one. The former NFL wide receiver tried to apologize to the current Denver Broncos wideout before the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game. The 16-season NFL veteran’s apology is because of some critical things he said about Jeudy in his podcast.

However, this feud is far from over. Jeudy said some words Smith didn’t like, leading to an on-cam rant by the three-time All-Pro. Meanwhile, the former Alabama standout isn’t done with responding, adding fuel to the fire.

Football fans react to Jerry Jeudy’s comment about Steve Smith’s statement

For context, Steve Smith had a pre-game segment during the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo described that the wideouts in that game approached Smith to catch up and get some tips to improve their game.

Then, Smith tried to approach Jerry Jeudy to make amends for what he said in his Cut To It podcast. However, as Smith shared on air, Jeudy said:

“Ninja, I don’t mess with you.”

Smith claimed he used “ninja” to replace what Jeudy uttered. After this exchange, Smith doubled down on his criticism by saying:

“I’m sorry that I said you were a J.A.G, just a guy, who’s an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything. I hope today that you actually show up in the way you haven’t showed up in the last couple of years since they draft you.”

Meanwhile, Jeudy addressed that incident with Smith by saying:

“Where I’m from, if someone talks bad about you, you don't go to them in person and act as if you didn't talk bad about them.”

This reaction from Jeudy had one football fan saying:

“Jeudy from the hood hood”

Another Twitter user chimed in with:

“They never heard of apologizing where he from?”

Here are some more comments about Jerry Jeudy’s response to Steve Smith’s latest criticism.

Jerry Jeudy was born and raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida. It’s also where he played high school football well enough to become a five-star recruit. He chose to play college football at Alabama, where he won a National Championship. Jeudy won the 2018 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wideout.

Is Jerry Jeudy on the trading block?

There have been reports that other NFL teams would like to use Jeudy. However, none of the rumored deals have pushed through. Therefore, the clock continues to tick for him and the Broncos before the October 31 trade deadline.

If the Broncos are keen on trading Jerry Jeudy, they don’t have the leverage to request early-round picks. Through five games this season, Jeudy has 20 catches for 222 yards and zero receptions. He hasn’t had a 100-yard game through Week 6.

Based on those numbers, Jeudy is on pace to finish with 710 receiving yards, which is lower than his 972 yards last season.