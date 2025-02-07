The 2025 NFL Honors are tonight and new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was named the 2024-2025 Assistant Coach of the Year. Johnson received 29 first-place votes and received 364 points in the voting. He helped the Detroit Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL this season while the team finished the year with a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While some thought Johnson was deserving of the award, some thought Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was snubbed. Some thought he did more to win the award than Johnson as he turned the Eagles defense into the No. 1 defense in the league this year.

Here's how fans responded to Johnson winning Assistant Coach of the Year:

"Vic Fangio absolutely robbed. Took a bottom tier defense to the NUMBER 1 defense in the whole league with a lot of unproven talent," one fan wrote.

"Vic Fangio turned the 32nd defense to 1st in one season wtf are we doing here," a fan questioned.

"Should’ve been Fangio for sure smh," an Eagles fan replied.

While some didn't think Johnson should have been named Assistant Coach of the Year, some thought it was deserving, especially Bears fans. Johnson left the Lions coaching staff this off-season to become the Bears' next head coach.

Here's how other fans reacted to Ben Johnson winning Assistant Coach of the Year:

"Here's hoping he's the head coach of the year next year," a fan wrote.

"MY HEAD COACH," a Bears fan replied.

"I can’t believe as a Bears fan we got that dude," a Bears fan said.

"My head coach wow," a fan replied.

NFL Honors: Ben Johnson named Assistant Coach of the Year, Jayden Daniels named Rookie of the Year, Pat Surtain II named DPOY so far

Jayden Daniels Is Named The 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie Of The Year - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL awards are rolling in. Shortly after it was announced that Ben Johnson won Assistant Coach of the Year, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels led Washington to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship game.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the second defensive back to win the award since 2010. He recorded four interceptions, 11 pass deflections and led the league with 132 interception return yards.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 2,000 yards this regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Comeback Player of the Year after his season was cut short with a hand injury during the 2023-2024 season.

