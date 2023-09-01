NFL fans speculate Aaron Jones to sign with Dolphins after Packers RB makes $7,000,000 purchase of Lil Pump's house in Miami

NFL fans got excited for the Miami Dolphins after Aaron Jones bought Lil Pump's house in the area. The rapper had purchased his home in the Miami Beach Area for $4.65 million in 2019 and sold it at a handy profit for $7 million to the Green Bay Packers running back.

Beyond real estate implications, football fans immediately took it as a sign that Aaron Jones is looking to move to the Miami Dolphins. After all, the franchise is looking for a running back, as has been made clear with the courtship of Jonathan Taylor. Given that the trade deadline is open until October 31, there is still time left for that to happen.

Aaron Jones' house purchase from Lil Pump has NFL fans speculating

There is some basis for NFL fans to think that the Green Bay Packers running back might be targeting such a move. The player was born in Georgia and played high school and college football in El Paso, Texas. So, there is no natural connection to his home in the Miami Beach area.

Immediately, fans piled on speculating that a move is on the cards for Aaron Jones to the Miami Dolphins. If that happens, one could argue that the franchise is as big a winner as Lil Pump in this trade. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aaron Jones and Jonathan Taylor in a three-team move featuring the Miami Dolphins?

The Green Bay Packers running back's house purchase from Lil Pump is so interesting because there are rumours that he is already looking to move to the Miami Dolphins. The team was interested in Jonathan Taylor, but the Indianapolis Colts refused to budge and have kept him on the PUP list. This means that, irrespective of what happens, the Colts running back is out for the first four games of the season.

Given how strong the AFC East is, with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills legitimate Super Bowl contenders, the Miami Dolphins cannot wait for a running back to become active. Aaron Jones fits their bill perfectly, if they trade for him.

On the other hand, it will also explain why the Green Bay Packers have been reported to be interested in Jonathan Taylor as well. If they lose their biggest producer in the rushing game, they would rather replace him with someone even more prolific, even if they are unavailable for some games to begin with. This is quite the three-way tango that can go until the trade deadline day.

