"All Antonio Brown jokes aside there’s a 80% chance he has CTE" - NFL fans speculate Super Bowl-winner suffering from unfortunate condition

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the most talked about players in the league. Once known for his incredible performances for the Steelers, the man's NFL career has decayed severely in recent years.

Several off-field issues have plagued the receiver over the last few years as he has struggled to stay on the straight and narrow. The fake vaccination card fiasco, the Raiders helmet incident, his one game for the Patriots, and the Buccanneers drama have defined his career as of late.

A Twitter fan named John posted an old video of Brown doing an interview, raising the question of whether the receiver has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). He pinned his question to how different the wideout talked before the hit. Other fans chimed in as well and had similar thoughts.

"All Antonio brown jokes aside, there’s an 80% chance he has CTE. Look how he talked before getting hit by Burfict."

John @iam_johnw All Antonio brown jokes aside there’s a 80 % chance he has cte . Look how he talked before getting hit by berfict All Antonio brown jokes aside there’s a 80 % chance he has cte . Look how he talked before getting hit by berfict https://t.co/on89mnK2go

🍊 @twinlukadoncic @iam_johnw Yea everyone is saying one hit can’t affect you but never been hit by this. That guy was damn near 300lbs coming full speed and never pulled back. He also hit ALL head. No shoulder nothing. So imagine that. @iam_johnw Yea everyone is saying one hit can’t affect you but never been hit by this. That guy was damn near 300lbs coming full speed and never pulled back. He also hit ALL head. No shoulder nothing. So imagine that. https://t.co/OgA3Mx26ew

sklardarius @poolpartybaby @iam_johnw Even if you can’t get CTE from one hit, you can FOR SURE get some life-altering brain trauma. @iam_johnw Even if you can’t get CTE from one hit, you can FOR SURE get some life-altering brain trauma.

HJC @jjustin173 @iam_johnw A head trauma can cause damage and alter personality. That was a massive hit. In an league that has brutal collisions every game, there is a reason everyone remembers this hit. Even if not CTE, it certainly looks like that hit caused long term issues for him. @iam_johnw A head trauma can cause damage and alter personality. That was a massive hit. In an league that has brutal collisions every game, there is a reason everyone remembers this hit. Even if not CTE, it certainly looks like that hit caused long term issues for him.

Elle Good @ElleGood_ @iam_johnw Agreed, it definitely did some damage - whether it was the start or the one that took him over, it was a defining moment that shouldn’t be ignored @iam_johnw Agreed, it definitely did some damage - whether it was the start or the one that took him over, it was a defining moment that shouldn’t be ignored

Petroff @YikesPetroff @iam_johnw there is actually a 100% chance he has CTE. AB was never the same after the hit from Vontaze Burfict @iam_johnw there is actually a 100% chance he has CTE. AB was never the same after the hit from Vontaze Burfict

Raiderfanatic @jcoastbklyn @iam_johnw Agree. Look into his eyes in current interviews & they are extremely glassy. @iam_johnw Agree. Look into his eyes in current interviews & they are extremely glassy.

The referred hit took place years ago and CTE can reportedly be the result of serious hits to the head.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot You cannot help but think back to this hit by Burfict on Antonio Brown and just wonder #Steelers You cannot help but think back to this hit by Burfict on Antonio Brown and just wonder #Steelers https://t.co/ykehEhEdv5

Whether or not Brown could potentially have the horrible disease will not be known until he unfortunately passes away.

Will Brown play in the NFL again?

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Considering the circumstances, it seems unlikely that the 34-year-old will get another NFL shot. It was widely thought to be his last lifeline when he signed with the Buccaneers back in 2020.

The fake vaccination card incident, walk-out against the Jets, among other episodes, ultimately saw him depart from Tampa Bay.

If this is the end for the former Steelers great, it will be a sad ending to a career that launched in a Hall of Fame tragectory.

Although there will likely be a team in need of a wide receiver in the near future, the odds seem slim that they'll approach the former Buccaneer to fill that void.

Over his career, he has recorded 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 receiving touchdowns.

