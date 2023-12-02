Dan Orlovsky had that infamous moment wherein he rolled out of the end zone as Detroit Lions quarterback. He wasn’t aware that he ran out of real estate, leading to a safety. He has played for four teams in 12 NFL seasons despite that blunder.

He has also parlayed his football knowledge into becoming a football analyst for ESPN. However, are his days at the network coming to an end? His recent social media posts might hint about life after ESPN.

While it could mean other things, fans feel that Dan Orlovsky’s ESPN days are numbered when he tweeted:

“When you realize they all take you for granted. That’s the beginning of the end.”

It’s unsure who or what he's pertaining to. However, an X (formerly called Twitter) user commented on the post:

“ESPN s**ks, if this is what you’re talking about here, and you’ll be amazing if you leave.”

Another football fan pointed out:

“You removing espn from your profile to send a message?”

Even former ESPN employee and current Fox and Friends co-host Will Cain hinted at something to look forward to.

Here are other reactions to Dan Orlovsky’s thought-provoking tweet.

The Connecticut native worked for the NFL Network before joining ESPN in 2018. Aside from calling college football games during the fall, he has also appeared in NFL Live and First Take.

He has also appeared on SportsCenter, Get Up, The Pat McAfee Show and other ESPN radio or television programs. In May last year, he joined Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr. on the second ESPN NFL crew

Last August, ESPN laid off several on-cam talents, including Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Matt Hasselbeck and Todd McShay. Will Orlovsky suffer the same fate as his former colleagues who covered the NFL for the network?

Dan Orlovsky’s NFL career

After playing for the University of Connecticut Huskies, the Detroit Lions selected Dan Orlovsky in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His first stint in the Motor City lasted four seasons, including the 2008 campaign, where the franchise finished 0-16.

After his first tour of duty for Detroit, the Houston Texans signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract. However, he lasted only two seasons, especially after Rex Grossman beat him for the backup quarterback role.

Orlovsky also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Lions. His career numbers are 298 completions for 3,132 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.