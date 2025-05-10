The NFL world was shocked on Saturday when New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announced his sudden retirement due to a shoulder injury. Carr, whom the franchise acquired for the 2023 season, was not expected to play in 2025 after his shoulder problem flared up during a throwing session.
The Saints picked a quarterback early in the 2025 draft, with Tyler Shough arriving from Louisville as a second-round pick. However, Shough, who'll be 26 in September, was considered a long shot to start before the sudden retirement of their franchise quarterback.
Fresh off Carr's announcement, Saints fans took to Twitter to discuss the next steps for the franchise. Although they realize that this is an uncomfortable situation to be in May, all options are now on the table - including a few free agent signing:
"Aaron Rodgers incoming", speculated one fan.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Tyler Shough has the draft capital from the current regime. He will start", pointed a second fan.
"You know what they say—if you have three quarterbacks competing for the starting position, you have no starting quarterbacks" was another opinion.
The three quarterbacks on the Saints' roster (Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler), combined, have seven NFL starts during their careers. New head coach Kellen Moore is set to have a tough time in his first year.
Kellen Moore confirms open battle for Saints' starter quarterback spot following Derek Carr's retirement
The head coach, who joined the Saints this season after a successful coordinator stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, spoke to reporters after Saturday's announcement. When asked about who the favorite is to take over as the starter, Moore pointed to an "open competition" during training camp to decide:
"We're going to let all three of these guys roll. They've all earned these opportunities.
Haener and Rattler had opportunities to start in recent years due to Carr's injuries in 2024, but neither of them impressed fans and analysts. Rattler was a fifth-round pick by the Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft, while Haener was drafted in the fourth round in 2023.
The Saints had a 5-12 record in 2024.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.