The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship journey, for some, has been the biggest storyline in the NFL over the first seven weeks. Whether or not you like it, its front page news, and the league is making sure it stays that way.

But could Swift be about to become part of Madden 24? While the thought for some is a ridiculous one, given how much more exposure the musician has given the NFL over these last few weeks, could Madden really put her in the game?

Obviously, there is the name, image, and likeliness, and, no doubt, Swift would need to be paid a large sum to agree to have her image in the game, but some NFL fans think it's only a matter of time.

Taylor Swift in Madden 24?

On the list of things to see in Madden 24, Taylor Swift wasn't one of them, but she could be soon if some fans' ideas are right.

With Swift being in attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games, one fan thinks that its only a matter of time before Madden 24 does an update and Swift is in the crowd.

"The Taylor Swift update in Madden 24 hasn't been released yet. Expect an update in the coming days."

So while it seems like a joke that Swift could be in Madden 24, some fans think it's a real possibility.

Taylor Swift-mania hitting Chiefs in good way

Since Swift and Kelce became an item, things have been going well for the Chiefs. After Swift attended the game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Kansas City is 5-0. That'll work.

Not to mention, Kelce's incredible form during these past few games.

Including the Bears game, Kelce's receiving total is excellent. He has games of 69, 60, 67, 124, and 179 yards while also hauling in three touchdowns.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But no one can deny the good effect that having Swift in attendance is having on Kelce (it's not like he needed the help anyway).

While having Swift in the stands has done wonders for the Chiefs and Kelce, we will have to wait to see if she is, in fact, in the next update of Madden 24.