Clyde Edwards-Helaire ended a chapter of his NFL career when the Kansas City Chiefs released him in the middle of the 2024 season. He soon joined the New Orleans Saints, and now they have repaid his faith in them with a new contract.

On Thursday, it was reported that the running back had agreed a one-year extension with the NFC South team:

Reaction to the roster move was mixed, with one tweeting:

"Dude is washed"

Another chimed in:

"Not a bad backup."

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"He was fire his rookie year, but injuries ruined him. Hope he gets a chance," one prayed.

"This is why they will never be good," another rued.

"Is this just in case they move on from Alvin Kamara!!," another wondered.

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire the Chiefs' worst decision in recent memory?

The Chiefs are the most dominant team of the 2020s so far, with two wins in four Super Bowl appearances. However, like any other franchise, they aren't immune to making mistakes.

There's the trade for Kadarius Toney, who was decent as a punt returner (setting the Super Bowl record) but personified the offensive struggles of the 2023 season and was soon benched in favor of returnee Mecole Hardman.

However, when it comes to draft busts, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in a league of his own - at least within the organization. After all, he's the man Patrick Mahomes had personally vouched for before the 2020 Draft.

ESPN Bill Barnwell recalled:

"At the time, this was seen as a luxury pick for a team (stacked) everywhere. Edwards-Helaire had been a dynamic receiver for Joe Burrow at LSU, which made him more useful than a typical back. With the Chiefs relying on Damien Williams during their 2019 Super Bowl run, (he) seemed like another playmaker who could excel with Mahomes."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire impressed on his debut, carrying the ball 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. But he soon regressed, a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 being the turning point, as he was demoted for then-rookie Isiah Pacheco the next season.

His regression wouldn't be the only thing haunthing the Chiefs, though. Better running backs, D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor, both making a Pro Bowl, went in the second round.

Among Pro Bowlers at other positions, the second round saw defensive backs Antoine Winfield Jr., Jaylon Johnson, Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney and guard Robert Hunt come off the board.

